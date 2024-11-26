In response to Central Java regional elections, PWNU says it remains neutral





A number of PWNU administrators from Central Java visited former Indonesian President Joko Widodo at his residence in Sumber village, Solo (MI/Widjajadi). RAIS Syuriah PWNU Central Java KH Ubaidullah Shodaqoh emphasized that PWNU Central Java remains neutral in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. He emphasized that if there are kiai who support certain pairs of candidates, it is personal. This was confirmed by KH Ubaidullah when he met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Jokowi's private house in Kampung Sumber, Solo, Monday (25/11), with a number of members of the PWNU from Central Java. On this occasion, Jokowi said that in the implementation of the democratic electoral party, it is the people who have sovereignty and who determine everything. “The people are sovereign and what determines everything is the will of the people,” Jokowi stressed. Also read: Gus Dur's 15th trip to Yogyakarta: reflection of wisdom and legacy of thought for the nation The meeting of a number of PWNU administrators with Jokowi took place behind closed doors for more than an hour. The meeting took place during the quiet period, the second day before the regional elections. During the campaign, NU Kiai and religious figures gave great support to the gubernatorial election candidate pairs and a number of regent or mayor candidates from the Central Java region. Regarding this, Kiai Ubaidillah, representing the administrators of PWNU Central Java, said that what happened was personal. “Yes, it's personal. But the Central Java PWNU leadership remains neutral,” he said after the meeting with Jokowi. Also read: Indicator Survey: Luthfi-Taj Yasin has a slight lead over Andika-Hendrar in Central Java gubernatorial elections What is clear, he continued, is that the presence of a number of PWNU administrators for Jokowi's sowan is a form of friendship, as well as a form of thanks from of the NU organization for the role and services of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia during his term. “The meeting was for friendship. Before the parliamentary elections, we invite all community leaders to help the elections take place safely and smoothly,” added the caretaker of the Semarang Islamic Boarding School. PWNU Central Java, he continued, has no problem with kiai's support for the desired candidate pairs, because all of this is a personal attitude and not that of an organization. The PWNU itself is firmly neutral in the simultaneous regional elections in Central Java. Also Read: Deputy Governor Ahmad Luthfi Invites Nutritious Meals to Bandarharjo Apartments, Semarang He refused to say that this support was an organizational position. “Yes, if there is a statement, it is not in the name of NU, it is personal,” he explained while calling for the regional elections to take place without problems. Jokowi told reporters that all figures, including religious figures, want the regional elections, both governor and regent/mayor elections across the country, and especially in Central Java, to be held safely. security and peacefully. “Everyone is supposed to be able to express their aspirations during regional elections. Remember that the people are sovereign, it is the people who decide,” Jokowi stressed. (N-2)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mediaindonesia.com/pilkada/720940/sikapi-pilkada-jateng-pwnu-nyatakan-tetap-netral The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos