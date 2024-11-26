'I'm not going to Delhi to kneel before PM Modi like you': CM Revanth Reddy hits back at Oppn – India News





Under fire from the opposition for his frequent trips to Delhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday defended his visits, saying they were aimed at securing funds and approvals for the state, and no to “kneel before Prime Minister Narendra Modi like you”. Speaking to the media, Reddy clarified that his current visit was to attend the wedding of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas's daughter and discuss state issues with Telangana MPs in Parliament. Read also:Vikarabad collector attack: KTR named in police remand report after arrest of former BRS MP Patnam Narender Reddy No one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously: Nitin Gadkari dismisses Congress leaders' Joe Biden-PM Modi comparative remark On Ajit Pawar's objection to the slogan Yogis batenge to tenge, reply from Devendra Fadnavis At Maha election rally, Modi accuses Rahul of conspiring to scrap reservations for SC, ST, OBC Prime Minister Modis' visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana: advocating for countries in the South and strengthening strategic partnerships Some forces count my tours to New Delhi. The media always say that I am going there to ask for permission to expand the Cabinet. Today's visit to Delhi has no political significance. Tomorrow, we will discuss the issues that need to be raised in Parliament on behalf of the state government with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, Reddy said, as reported by The Indian Express. His comments come amid growing speculation that his travels are linked to Cabinet expansion and appointments to positions in public sector companies. Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao recently alleged that Reddy visited Delhi 23 times in 10 months without any visible benefit to the state. Read also:Congress government in Telangana begins caste probe Reddy dismissed the allegations, pointing out that his trips were aimed at securing much-needed funds and approvals for Telangana. I am not going to Delhi to kneel before Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi like you. I'm not going to Delhi to hold someone's leg (and plead to be let down), or to ask the governor not to give permission. Telangana has suffered a lot in the last 10 years. The BJP does not give funds to the state from the party treasury, but from the central government treasury. The government will get funds only when we go and meet Union ministers without showing political bias, he added. He added: “This is not the time for anger or resentment. » The chief minister also hinted at a possible meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to invite him to the December 9 unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue, marking the first anniversary of his tenure.

