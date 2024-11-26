Politics
Trump promises 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and higher tariffs on China | Donald Trump
Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on all products entering the United States from Mexico and Canada, as well as additional tariffs on China, once he will once again become president of the United States.
On January 20, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to impose a 25% tariff on ALL products entering the United States, along with its ridiculous borders, on Mexico and Canada open, Trump said in a statement. job on Social Truth.
Trump said the tariffs would remain in effect until both countries crack down on drugs, particularly fentanyl, and migrants crossing the border illegally.
In a follow-up articleTrump announced that the United States would impose an additional 10% tariff on China, above any additional tariff, on all of its many products entering the United States of America.
He said the reason for the additional tariffs was China's inability to reduce the number of drugs entering the United States. China is a major producer of chemical precursors acquired by drug cartels, notably in Mexico, to manufacture fentanyl, a very powerful synthetic opioid.
I have had numerous discussions with China regarding the massive quantities of drugs, particularly Fentanyl, being sent to the United States. But in vain. Until they stop, we will impose an additional 10% tariff on China, on top of any additional tariffs. , on all of their many products entering the United States of America.
In response, China warned that no one would win a trade war.
Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy, said China took steps to combat drug trafficking after a deal was reached last year between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.
The Chinese side briefed the US side on the progress made in US anti-narcotics law enforcement operations, it said in a statement. All of this proves that the idea that China would knowingly allow fentanyl precursors into the United States completely flies in the face of fact and reality.
Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland issued a statement Monday evening affirming that the country places the highest priority on border security and the integrity of its shared border with the United States. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke Monday evening about trade and border security, Reuters reported, citing a Canadian source directly familiar with the matter.
Freelands' statement did not directly mention tariffs. It also states that the Canadian Border Services Agency, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and United States Customs and Border Protection are working together every day to counter the scourge of fentanyl from China and other countries.
Bill Ackman, managing director of the New York-based hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said the: Donald Trump will use tariffs as a weapon to achieve economic and political outcomes that are in America's best interests, thereby realizing his “America First” policy. This is a great way for Trump to make foreign policy changes before he even takes office.
The dollar rose to its highest level since July against the Chinese yuan as markets reacted to Trump's comments. It rose nearly 2% against the Mexican peso and hit a four-and-a-half year high against the Canadian dollar. Most Asian stock markets fell, as did European stocks early in the session.
Morale among German exporters has improved slightly this month, despite the threat of new US tariffs. The Ifo economic institutes' indicator of export expectations rose from minus 6.5 points in October to minus 5.9 points in November, the first increase in six months.
Businesses are disrupted but are still waiting to see what trade policy Trump will ultimately implement, said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of Ifo surveys. Additionally, the dollar has appreciated significantly since the elections, which could benefit exporters.
During his election campaign in October, Trump described tariffs as the nicest word in the dictionary and made clear his intention to reduce American companies' use of foreign goods and parts by raising their costs. He campaigned on a pledge to increase tariffs to 60% on all goods imported from China and 20% for those imported from the rest of the world. He said the policy would strengthen the United States' international trade position and spur U.S. job growth.
A tariff is a tax imposed on goods when they cross national borders. Import duties such as those proposed by Trump can have the effect of protecting domestic industries from foreign competition while generating tax revenue for the government. But economists largely view them as an ineffective tool which generally place the burden of higher costs on consumers and taxpayers.
Countries typically impose their own tariffs in retaliation for tariffs such as those proposed by Trump, which can trigger a trade war, as happened between the United States and China during Trump's first presidency.
A tariff is essentially a sales tax that increases the price of almost everything you buy. It's also regressive to take a higher percentage of wages from workers than from the rich, said Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, job on social networks.
The Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonpartisan research organization based in Washington, D.C., estimates that Trump's proposed tariffs would cost the typical American household more than $2,600 ($2,100) per year.
Trump's proposal comes just days after he chose hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary, a move that many Wall Street executives see as a sign of a desire to moderate his approach to customs tariffs.
It's almost as if Trump wants to remind markets who's in control, after appointing Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary, a man expected to cool Trump's power, Matt Simpson, senior market analyst for City Index.
Although the 10% pledge on tariffs is lower than previous threats against China, analysts said it was likely an opening gamble, particularly with China's economy in a much more vulnerable position than during the previous trade war between the two countries, given the prolongation of the trade war between the two countries. the slowdown in real estate, debt risks and weak domestic demand.
William Reinsch, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the move was classic Trump: threaten, then negotiate.
Tahra Jirari, director of economic analysis at the US trade group Chamber of Progress, reacted to Trump's tariffs, stressing that they would lead to higher prices for consumers.
Trump promises to impose 25% tariffs on ALL imports from Mexico and Canada if elected. That means higher prices for Americans. Pricing = taxes YOU pay to the store. Cars, food, and electronics all cost more. Even your grocery bill would increase. Corporations can't absorb 25% of what hits your wallet, she wrote in a social media post.
The proposed tariffs could also signal Trump's plans for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which he renegotiated during his first term, and presage a future trade war.
Although the USMCA deal technically won't be renegotiated until 2026, Trump is likely trying to restart the renewal process sooner with Canada and Mexico through today's tariff announcements, said Alex Loo, strategist in foreign exchange and macro at TD Securities.
Mexico and Canada remain heavily dependent on the US market and their ability to escape threats from President-elect Trump remains limited, Wendy Cutler, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former US trade official, told AFP .
More than 83% of Mexican exports went to the United States last year, and 75% of Canadian exports went to that country.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/25/trump-mexico-canada-tariffs-border
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fresh weather warning as cleanup continues
- Drake accuses Spotify and UMG of artificially inflating streams of Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” in court filing
- UST achieves rare events, UAAP men's, women's and HS table tennis rules
- Pakistan: Supporters of Imran Khan demand his release
- [News analysis] What to expect from Yoons' chemistry test with Trump
- Jokowi is considered heartless, Pledge Nusa Bhakti gives this reason
- It's pretty simple for Michigan Football and OSU: 'I don't like them'
- Pakistani army orders 'shoot on sight' against Imran Khan protesters
- Trump promises 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and higher tariffs on China | Donald Trump
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: How Australian media reacted to India's sensational win | Cricket news
- 'I'm not going to Delhi to kneel before PM Modi like you': CM Revanth Reddy hits back at Oppn – India News
- Six killed as Imran Khan supporters breach security to reach central Islamabad