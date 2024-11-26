[News analysis] What to expect from Yoons' chemistry test with Trump

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President-elect Donald Trump. (Yonhap; AP/Yonhap)

[Political observers in the US have been saying] for a while now, I've had good chemistry with Trump. Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, press conference on November 7

I don't think Chairman Yoon will have good chemistry [with Trump]. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung speaks at the National Assembly on November 10

Chemistry is of course not talking here about chemical reactions between two materials, but about the relational dynamics between two individuals.

And recently, there has been a flurry of references to Yoon and Trump's chemistry. This is likely because the return of Donald Trump as president-elect of the United States will likely affect all aspects of Korean society, including foreign policy, national security and the economy.

But will Yoon and Trump actually have good chemistry? And if so, will Korea be able to effectively respond to the uncertainties of the Trump era? Such issues are of undeniable interest since the relationship between the two men will have a huge impact not only on Korea-US relations, but also on the affairs of the Korean Peninsula as a whole.

On May 26, 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump walks with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a golf course in Japan. (AP/Yonhap)

The strong man versus the thick-skinned reformer

Trump is widely recognized as a strongman, a kind of authoritarian leader who prefers bold, decisive action over the political will to resolve problems through communication and dialogue. Many of the world leaders who had good chemistry with Trump in the past were strongmen.

Former US national security adviser John Bolton said in his White House memoir, The Room Where It Happened, that the world leaders with whom Trump was on best terms were the late Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan , and Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. .

Trump was also friends with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, all world leaders with dictatorial tendencies.

Although Yoon does not openly present himself as a strongman, the leadership and image he aspires to are not that far off.

Yoon's remarks and behavior, as well as the presidential identity he has cultivated, suggest his role models are former German Chancellor Gerhard Schrder and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Both pushed for structural changes such as labor and pension reform despite public resistance.

Yoon has repeatedly pledged to advance four key reform initiatives, including a campaign to raise the medical school enrollment cap. He often revisits cherished slogans like I don't value political advantage, I won't take the easy way out, That's the mandate I've been given, and The dogs may bark, but the caravan goes on.

(But unlike Schrder and Thatcher, Yoon has been criticized for being a poor communicator.)

Given these characteristics, people both inside and outside the political establishment believe Yoon will have good chemistry with Trump. Another commonality between the two leaders appears to be their penchant for playing it by ear.

President Yoon Suk-yeol walks in front of the San Diego Padres youth baseball camp at Yongsan Children's Park on March 16, 2024. (Pool photo)

When one event meets another event

Some people, however, claim that their similar personality types will cause them to clash. Borrowing the language of American philosopher Sidney Hook, who classified leaders' personalities into different types based on their behavior and methods of responding to crises, Choi Jin, director of the Presidential Leadership Research Institute, says that both Trump and Yoon are men event creators. Male event organizers can be characterized by the need to directly direct the course of events and the tendency to openly express their personal opinions.

Trump is not one to negotiate, compromise, and push and pull. He is the one who forcefully asserts his position. Yoon also likes to take charge and solve problems personally, Choi said.

There is a good chance that they will clash or clash. During this process, there is a possibility that Yoon will be swept away by the brute force of the United States, the superpower nation, and that is what worries me, Choi added.

Choi believes it will take an administrative approach to dealing with Trump.

You can't beat him by fighting him. To deal effectively with someone like Trump, you need to send the type of administrator who is a serious negotiator, someone who can control their emotions and delicately direct the other side, Choi said.

It will take someone like former President Kim Dae-jung, someone who prepares and analyzes meticulously and calmly follows the game plan and only says what he has prepared, so as not to get drawn into the storm of Trump's ruthless style.

Still, the type of administrator is far from Yoons' leadership style.

Chemistry will be more important than golf

Meanwhile, controversy surrounding Yoons' golf erupted. Following Abes' model of golf diplomacy, the presidential office announced that Yoon had retired his golf clubs for the first time in eight years. The Democratic Party responded by calling the announcement a lie, claiming that President Yoon played golf seven times between August and November 9.

Foreign media have focused on Yoons' golf diplomacy, but a close reading of the articles indicates that hitting the greens is not a panacea. Citing Bruce Klingner of the Heritage Foundation, Reuters said the two could develop a strong relationship, but warned that it may not be enough to spare South Korea from negative impacts.

While many leaders will seek to replicate the friendship that Shinzo Abe had with Trump, there is no evidence that this personal relationship has brought tangible and demonstrative benefits to Japan, the former CIA analyst added.

Ultimately, the important thing is to stick to the essentials through careful and calm planning.

It will be difficult to maintain diplomacy based on blocs and ideological values, said Kim Jung-sup, a senior researcher at the Sejong Institute.

Just as the United States will move forward while prioritizing its national interests, we must respond accordingly from the perspective of our national interests, he added.

Rather than rushing to a meeting, it is better to meet after clarifying and organizing our position.

By Lee Seung-jun, journalist

