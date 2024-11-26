Politics
[News analysis] What to expect from Yoons' chemistry test with Trump
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President-elect Donald Trump. (Yonhap; AP/Yonhap)
[Political observers in the US have been saying] for a while now, I've had good chemistry with Trump. Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, press conference on November 7
I don't think Chairman Yoon will have good chemistry [with Trump]. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung speaks at the National Assembly on November 10
Chemistry is of course not talking here about chemical reactions between two materials, but about the relational dynamics between two individuals.
And recently, there has been a flurry of references to Yoon and Trump's chemistry. This is likely because the return of Donald Trump as president-elect of the United States will likely affect all aspects of Korean society, including foreign policy, national security and the economy.
But will Yoon and Trump actually have good chemistry? And if so, will Korea be able to effectively respond to the uncertainties of the Trump era? Such issues are of undeniable interest since the relationship between the two men will have a huge impact not only on Korea-US relations, but also on the affairs of the Korean Peninsula as a whole.
On May 26, 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump walks with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a golf course in Japan. (AP/Yonhap)
The strong man versus the thick-skinned reformer
Trump is widely recognized as a strongman, a kind of authoritarian leader who prefers bold, decisive action over the political will to resolve problems through communication and dialogue. Many of the world leaders who had good chemistry with Trump in the past were strongmen.
Former US national security adviser John Bolton said in his White House memoir, The Room Where It Happened, that the world leaders with whom Trump was on best terms were the late Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan , and Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. .
Trump was also friends with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, all world leaders with dictatorial tendencies.
Although Yoon does not openly present himself as a strongman, the leadership and image he aspires to are not that far off.
Yoon's remarks and behavior, as well as the presidential identity he has cultivated, suggest his role models are former German Chancellor Gerhard Schrder and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Both pushed for structural changes such as labor and pension reform despite public resistance.
Yoon has repeatedly pledged to advance four key reform initiatives, including a campaign to raise the medical school enrollment cap. He often revisits cherished slogans like I don't value political advantage, I won't take the easy way out, That's the mandate I've been given, and The dogs may bark, but the caravan goes on.
(But unlike Schrder and Thatcher, Yoon has been criticized for being a poor communicator.)
Given these characteristics, people both inside and outside the political establishment believe Yoon will have good chemistry with Trump. Another commonality between the two leaders appears to be their penchant for playing it by ear.
President Yoon Suk-yeol walks in front of the San Diego Padres youth baseball camp at Yongsan Children's Park on March 16, 2024. (Pool photo)
When one event meets another event
Some people, however, claim that their similar personality types will cause them to clash. Borrowing the language of American philosopher Sidney Hook, who classified leaders' personalities into different types based on their behavior and methods of responding to crises, Choi Jin, director of the Presidential Leadership Research Institute, says that both Trump and Yoon are men event creators. Male event organizers can be characterized by the need to directly direct the course of events and the tendency to openly express their personal opinions.
Trump is not one to negotiate, compromise, and push and pull. He is the one who forcefully asserts his position. Yoon also likes to take charge and solve problems personally, Choi said.
There is a good chance that they will clash or clash. During this process, there is a possibility that Yoon will be swept away by the brute force of the United States, the superpower nation, and that is what worries me, Choi added.
Choi believes it will take an administrative approach to dealing with Trump.
You can't beat him by fighting him. To deal effectively with someone like Trump, you need to send the type of administrator who is a serious negotiator, someone who can control their emotions and delicately direct the other side, Choi said.
It will take someone like former President Kim Dae-jung, someone who prepares and analyzes meticulously and calmly follows the game plan and only says what he has prepared, so as not to get drawn into the storm of Trump's ruthless style.
Still, the type of administrator is far from Yoons' leadership style.
Chemistry will be more important than golf
Meanwhile, controversy surrounding Yoons' golf erupted. Following Abes' model of golf diplomacy, the presidential office announced that Yoon had retired his golf clubs for the first time in eight years. The Democratic Party responded by calling the announcement a lie, claiming that President Yoon played golf seven times between August and November 9.
Foreign media have focused on Yoons' golf diplomacy, but a close reading of the articles indicates that hitting the greens is not a panacea. Citing Bruce Klingner of the Heritage Foundation, Reuters said the two could develop a strong relationship, but warned that it may not be enough to spare South Korea from negative impacts.
While many leaders will seek to replicate the friendship that Shinzo Abe had with Trump, there is no evidence that this personal relationship has brought tangible and demonstrative benefits to Japan, the former CIA analyst added.
Ultimately, the important thing is to stick to the essentials through careful and calm planning.
It will be difficult to maintain diplomacy based on blocs and ideological values, said Kim Jung-sup, a senior researcher at the Sejong Institute.
Just as the United States will move forward while prioritizing its national interests, we must respond accordingly from the perspective of our national interests, he added.
Rather than rushing to a meeting, it is better to meet after clarifying and organizing our position.
By Lee Seung-jun, journalist
Please direct your questions or comments to [[email protected]]
|
Sources
2/ https://english.hani.co.kr/arti/english_edition/e_international/1169301.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fresh weather warning as cleanup continues
- Drake accuses Spotify and UMG of artificially inflating streams of Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” in court filing
- UST achieves rare events, UAAP men's, women's and HS table tennis rules
- Pakistan: Supporters of Imran Khan demand his release
- [News analysis] What to expect from Yoons' chemistry test with Trump
- Jokowi is considered heartless, Pledge Nusa Bhakti gives this reason
- It's pretty simple for Michigan Football and OSU: 'I don't like them'
- Pakistani army orders 'shoot on sight' against Imran Khan protesters
- Trump promises 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and higher tariffs on China | Donald Trump
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: How Australian media reacted to India's sensational win | Cricket news
- 'I'm not going to Delhi to kneel before PM Modi like you': CM Revanth Reddy hits back at Oppn – India News
- Six killed as Imran Khan supporters breach security to reach central Islamabad