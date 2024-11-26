PM Modi to stay in Odisha for three days from November 29





BHIBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a three-day visit to Odisha for the first time from November 29 to December 1. He and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be here to attend the three-day Director General of Police (DGP) meeting. and Inspector General of Police (IG) conference in Bhubaneswar. Confirming their visit, state law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said Modi would arrive late in the evening of November 29 and attend the DGP conference on November 30 and December 1. Being held for the first time in Odisha, the conference will be inaugurated by Shah. on November 29. Besides Modi and Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau, DGPs of all states, DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), chiefs of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Security Guard. (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG) will attend the conference. The event will focus on assessing the performance of states in addressing law and order challenges and finding ways to address emerging challenges for security and law enforcement agencies in the country. Issues such as homeland security, left-wing extremism, terrorism and counter-terrorism, cybercrime and challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) tools will be discussed at the conference. Odisha hosting the DGP conference for the first time is a significant honor for the state which now enjoys special attention from the Prime Minister. The state will be on the path of development and become the growth engine of eastern India, Harichandan said. This will be the Prime Minister's third visit to Odisha after the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government came to power in the state. Modi attended the inauguration ceremony of Majhi and his cabinet here on June 12. His second visit to Odisha was on his birthday September 17 to launch the state government's flagship scheme Subhadra Yojana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/odisha/2024/Nov/26/pm-modi-to-stay-in-odisha-for-three-days-from-nov-29 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos