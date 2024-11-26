How Imran Khan's supporters left Islamabad in chaos





Protests in Islamabad intensify.

At least seven people died and dozens more were injured after supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who issued a final call for protests, clashed with police in the Pakistani capital.

Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by his wife Bushra Bibi, other leaders and thousands of Khans' supporters from across Pakistan have been heading towards the capital since Sunday.

They are demanding Khan's release from prison as well as the resignation of his government in what they claim was a rigged election.

But what is happening in Pakistan?

Let's take a closer look:

Protesters on the move

According to CNN, protesters gathered at Zero Point in Islamabad on Tuesday morning.

They have since resumed their march towards D-Chowk, according to India Today, the protesters

D-Chowk, often known as Democracy Chowk or Gaza Chowk, is a public square in Islamabad near several important government buildings.

According to Al Jazeera, the Khans' supporters are less than 10 kilometers from D-Chowk.

Pakistan Rangers have been deployed as the first line of defense, while police are in riot gear.

The authorities also deployed water cannons.

Al Jazeera's Kamal Hyder described the situation as extremely tense.

The protesters are now inside the city. It's a matter of great concern after reports that police were going to crush protesters, Hyder said.

Hyder added that the protesters are determined to reach D-chowk.

This is where they will present their demands to the government. So, indeed, strong tensions, he added.

CNN cited doctors at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences who said five people had died, including four security officials and a civilian.

Several sources indicated that a car had run over them.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the four martyred Rangers personnel, Dawn reported.

The Interior Ministry attributed the attacks to “disbelievers” but could not further identify them, saying four soldiers were killed.

Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party throw stones as police fire tear gas to disperse them during clashes, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, November 26, 2024 (AP Photo/Irtisham Ahmed)

We stand with the families of the martyrs and will always be at their side, the press release added.

In Punjab province alone, a police officer was shot dead, at least 119 others were injured and 22 police vehicles were torched in clashes just outside Islamabad and elsewhere, the police chief said. provincial police, Usman Anwar.

Two police officers are in critical condition, he added.

Khan's party said many workers were also injured.

Not a peaceful protest

This is not a peaceful demonstration. This is extremism,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement issued by his office, condemning the bloodshed as aimed at achieving “evil political designs.”

Dawn quoted Sharif calling the PTI an anarchist group seeking to shed blood.

The bloodshed for a nefarious political agenda is unacceptable and highly condemnable, the Prime Minister added.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and a key aide, Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, led a march that headed to the capital early Tuesday, his party said and Reuters witnesses.

The government used shipping containers to block roads and main streets in Islamabad, with police and paramilitary patrols in riot gear.

Officials and witnesses said all public transport between cities and terminals had also been closed in the eastern province to keep protesters away.

Provincial Information Minister Uzma Bukhari said around 80 Khan supporters had been arrested.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told local channel Geo News TV that the government was seeking talks with leaders of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to calm the situation. “It was a sincere attempt, I must say, but it produced no results,” he said.

Naqvi said security forces showed “extreme restraint” in dealing with protesters, some of whom he said fired live ammunition, while police used only rubber bullets and fired tear gas grenades.

“It’s easy to answer bullet with bullet,” he said.

The Rangers could open fire and there would be no protesters after five minutes, Naqvi was quoted as saying by CNN.

Anyone who arrives here will be arrested.

He said the government had offered Khan's party permission to stage a sit-in protest on an open ground on the outskirts of Islamabad, adding that party leaders had presented this offer to Khan in his cell from prison, but “we have not yet had an answer on this subject. .”

Naqvi added that protesters would not be allowed to leave Parliament, warning that the government would be forced to resort to “extreme” measures if they did not move, which could include imposing a curfew or the call of military troops.

“We will not let them cross our red lines,” he said.

Shoot with live ammunition

But Khan's party accused the government of using excessive violence to block protesters and said hundreds of workers and managers had been arrested.

“They even fire live ammunition,” one of Khan’s aides, Shaukat Yousafzai, told Geo News.

Footage from Reuters and local television showed police firing tear gas at Khan's supporters, who threw stones and bricks at them.

Videos showed burning vehicles and trees along the main march, just outside Islamabad, as protesters in some places pushed shipping containers to make their way through.

Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party throw stones at police during clashes in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

According to the Hindustan Times, a video on social media showed Khan donning gas masks and goggles.

CNN quoted Kamran Bangash, senior PTI leader, as saying that they are determined and we will reach Islamabad.

We will overcome all obstacles one by one, Bangash added.

Dawn quoted Radio Pakistan reporting that the Pakistani army was called to Islamabad on Tuesday to deal with the miscreants.

Under Article 245, the Pakistan Army was called in and orders were issued to deal with the miscreants with an iron fist, Radio Pakistan said.

Clear orders were also issued to shoot miscreants and troublemakers on sight, the statement added.

Citing security sources, the report indicates that all necessary measures have been taken to counter the terrorist activities of disruptive and extremist elements.

Bloomberg reported that all educational institutions in Islamabad have been closed due to security concerns.

Mobile phone services in some areas of the capital have been suspended.

A ban on gatherings of more than five people has been imposed.

