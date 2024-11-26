I can't play behind anymore





Suara.com – The actions of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who openly supported regional elections in a number of regions, are not considered without reason. Jokowi reportedly still has political ambitions, even though he served as president for two terms. Political observer Ray Rangkuti analyzes that there are three factors that explain why Jokowi is openly involved in contesting the 2024 regional elections. “First, its relationship is still in competition with the PDIP Perjuangan. Second, it increases its influence over the government. If he controls a regional leader, at least his power comes from that regional leader to negotiate with the current government. Third, it is to secure its position in 2029,” Ray said when meeting in Jakarta, Monday (11/25/2024). Jokowi appears to openly support the Jakarta and Central Java regional elections. According to Ray, this cannot be divorced from the historical fact that these two regions have managed to produce presidential candidates repeatedly in several elections. Also read: Says Jakarta will be led by PDIP again, Rocky Gerung: Jokowi has become powerless However, Ray also believes that Jokowi's political influence is starting to fade. This can be seen in the way Jokowi openly lends his support to the public, rather than influencing behind the scenes. “In fact, with the direct involvement of Pak Jokowi, he even participated in the campaign twice, the big campaign and the previous campaign where he was distributing t-shirts on cars, this shows that his prestige in these two regions is decreasing. So he can no longer play behind, plays in a low voice. “It has to be open,” he says. Unfortunately, Jokowi's direct support actually produced a negative impression among the public. “That’s what I call a dwarf,” said Lingkar executive director Madani. Even though the Jokowi-backed Central Java gubernatorial candidates also received support from President Prabowo, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin's electability could still be restricted by their opponent Andika Prakasa-Hendri. Also read: Anies enters the 'battlefield' of Jakarta electoral district, PDIP increasingly confident in Jokowi-backed candidates Ray said this condition was proof that Jokowi and Prabowo's political influence was actually weak.

