PM Modi, Amit Shah and several leaders offer greetings on 75th anniversary of Samvidhan Diwas
Take PM Modi posted: “Happy Constitution Day to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India. #75YearsOfConstitution”
Minister of the Interior Amit Shah also hailed the “Constitution Day”, he asserted that the Constitution is a “mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights”.
“Sincere greetings on the occasion of 'Constitution Day'. Today, India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution with great enthusiasm. To commemorate the contribution of all the architects of the Constitution, including Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Modi ji started celebrating 'Constitution Day' The strength of democracy of a huge country like India lies in our Constitution, which gives the mantra of unity and unity. national integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights for every person it is not just a book to display on stage, but it is the key to making the greatest contribution to public life in it. internalizing with full dedication. Come on this Constitution Day, let us commit to building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant society #75YearsOfConstitution,” Home Minister Shah posted on X.
Hardeep Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, extended his greetings on the occasion of 'Constitution Day'. He noted that declaring November 26 Constitution Day has deepened public engagement with the ideals it enshrines, and initiatives like Panchteerth honor the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar. Taking to social media, Puri posted, “Greetings to my fellow citizens on the historic occasion of #75YearsOfConstitution! It was on November 26, 1949 that we adopted our constitution, the longest written constitution in the world that binds our cultural values, linguistic, geographic and religious diversity into a cohesive and powerful nation on an unprecedented growth trajectory. Over the past decade, the principles of the Constitution have guided transformative governance under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. achieved the vision of One Nation, One Constitution. Declaring the day as #ConstitutionDay has deepened public engagement with the ideals it enshrines, while initiatives like Panchteerth honor the enduring legacy of Dr BR. Ambedkar Ji.”
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari honored the Indian Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar on Constitution Day and National Law Day on X. He highlighted the Constitution as the soul of Indian democracy and congratulated Ambedkar and other patriots for creating a progressive Constitution .
“The Indian Constitution is the soul of our democracy. On the occasion of Constitution Day, I salute Babasaheb Ambedkar ji and all the patriots who have given the country a progressive constitution. My best wishes to all on the occasion of Indian Constitution Day and National Law Day”, Gadkari posted on X.
KC Venugopal also highlighted the importance of Constitution Day in India, which marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on X. He highlighted the Constitution as a living document that embodies the soul and history of India, promoting justice, equality, inclusion and democracy. It recognizes the contributions of visionaries like Dr. Ambedkar, Pandit Nehru and others in the making of the Constitution.
“India marks a milestone as we celebrate the 75th Constitution Day today, the day when Dr. Ambedkar's groundbreaking text was adopted by the Constituent Assembly. The Constitution of India is not simply a document is the soul of India and its millennial history in motion, a living document that gives hope to 140 million Indians, the Constitution is what keeps the ideals of justice and equality alive. , of inclusion and democracy in India Let us come together to ensure that the Constitution which came to life through the vision and efforts of Pandit Nehru, Dr Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, KM Munshi, Sarojini Naidu, Maulana Abdul. Kalam Azad, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and who carries Gandhian principles in various forms, is the only guiding force for those in public life born out of the intense struggle to liberate us. from colonial oppression, to give us the freedom to shape our own destiny and live in a nation where the evils of untouchability, caste and religious discrimination, gender inequality and other criteria are rejected . This has made us a dynamic country that has always welcomed and respected diversity of thought. At a time when those who want to destroy the Constitution demonstrate a disingenuous commitment to it, our duty to protect it and fight for its true values becomes all the more relevant,” he posted on x.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also issued “Happy National Constitution Day to all citizens of the state…! On the occasion of the world's largest democracy #75YearsOfConstitution, let us resolve to realize the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat – Evolved Bharat'. respecting constitutional ideals and values.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also honored the day with a message: “My heartfelt greetings on the occasion of “Constitution Day” to all citizens of the state! The Indian Constitution, being an expression of the highest human values, social justice, equality and democratic ideals, is also a symbol of our national unity and integrity. On this auspicious occasion, let us all pledge that by following the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution, we will contribute towards building a prosperous, just and developed India.#75YearsOfConstitution”
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will address members of both houses of Parliament on Tuesday at the Central Hall on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Divas' (Constitution Day). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Constitution Day celebrations, marking 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.
The event will take place at the Auditorium, Administrative Building Complex of Supreme Court of India. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will release the Annual Report of the Indian Judiciary (2023-24) and deliver a speech to the assembly.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, MPs, Delhi-based heads of mission and other dignitaries will attend the event. Vice President Dhankhar will also address members of both Houses on the occasion. (ANI)
