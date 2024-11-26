3 Ways It Could Affect YouExBulletin





During his election campaign, Donald Trump promised to put more money in Americans' pockets by cutting their taxes.

“My plan will massively cut taxes on workers and small businesses, and we will have no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security benefits,” Trump promised at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, the day before the election. .

What will a second Trump presidency mean for your taxes? This could result in a lower tax bill, but it could also have dramatic consequences for the national budget.

Trump should renew his major 2017 tax cuts

In 2017, Trump pushed through a major tax overhaul called the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Most of the individual tax and estate tax provisions will expire at the end of next year, and Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress are widely seen as likely to extend them. (There was also a big reduction in the corporate tax rate, but that doesn't expire.)

Concerning your taxes, extending the 2017 law means preserving the status quo. You probably saved money on your taxes thanks to the 2017 law, and that will continue if the provisions of the law are upheld.

For a household earning between $60,000 and $100,000 a year, these tax cuts mean retaining about $1,000 that would otherwise be owed if these reductions expire, says Joseph Rosenberg, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

For households earning more than $1 million, that means reducing their taxes by about $70,000 on average.

But these reductions are expensive. By some estimates, extending the 2017 law would increase the national debt by more than $4 trillion over the next 10 years. And so far, it's unclear exactly how Trump and the Republicans plan to finance the extension of the tax cuts.

Trump's campaign promise of “no tax on tips” made headlines, but the provision would only affect a small portion of the labor market, about 2.5 percent of all jobs, according to the Budget Lab at Yale University. And more than a third of tipped workers earn so little that they already pay no federal income tax.

Details are scarce on exactly how this proposal would work. The question is whether this exemption only concerns income tax or whether it would also apply to social charges.

But removing the tax on tips could likely lead to squirrelly effects. For example, let's say a tree trimmer typically charges $500 for his services. Now he might say it costs $300 to trim the tree, but he expects a $200 tip knowing it won't be taxed on that tree. Tipping could proliferate in services where it was not previously common.

Employers could also attempt to reclassify their employees as tipped workers and lower their wages to the tipped minimum wage for which the federal minimum is now $2.13 per hour.

Exempting tips from taxes would create another hole in the federal budget: It would add about $100 billion over 10 years.

Removing Taxes on Social Security Benefits Would Hurt Social Security

Among the tax cuts promised by Trump is tax exemption on Social Security benefits.

For most current retirees, this proposal would have no effect on their taxes.

Indeed, only about 40% of people receiving Social Security pay federal income taxes. (Paying this tax “generally occurs if you have substantial other income in addition to your benefits,” according to the Social Security Administration.)

But the effects of this change would be enormous and would worsen the situation of those who are still years away from receiving Social Security. A large portion of Social Security taxes goes directly to fund the Social Security trust fund. Removing these taxes therefore amounts to reducing funds intended for social security.

Social security is already in danger. If no one pays taxes on Social Security benefits, this fund will run out sooner than expected.

