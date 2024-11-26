Mexican Peso, Canadian Dollar Fall After Trump Tariff Pledge





The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as investors were unsettled by President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to impose tariffs on imports from neighboring trading partners and China.

The peso fell 1.2 percent against the greenback, while the Canadian dollar lost 0.8 percent.

The dollar index, which tracks a basket of currencies including the pound sterling and the yen, was flat in London, after rising 0.6% earlier in Asian trading.

In Europe, where the threat of direct tariffs and the potential impact of tariffs on China are worrying investors, the regional Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.2 percent.

The move comes after investors on Monday welcomed the nomination of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary, seen by many as a sign that Trump's policies could be moderated. This brought down the dollar, which had rebounded strongly in recent months.

The markets are currently in a total yoyo, said Emmanuel Cau, analyst at Barclays. Yesterday he saw the choice of Bessent as a more pragmatic decision, but today it is a complete modification of that, [with the perception that] Trump will have a strict tariff approach.

In a post Monday evening on his social media site Truth Social, Trump announced plans to impose additional 10 percent tariffs on goods from China as well as a 25 percent levy on all products from Mexico and Canada.

U.S. Treasuries, which rallied sharply on Monday, gave back some of their gains on Tuesday, pushing the 10-year yield up 0.03 percentage points to 4.29 percent. They have suffered in recent weeks from fears that tariffs could drive up inflation and put upward pressure on interest rates.

The market was starting to wake up to negative factors related to Trump's policy agenda, said Laura Cooper, head of macrocredit at Nuveen. It's not just the sugar-coating effect of fiscal stimulus, she said.

While Trump only targeted China, Canada and Mexico, European companies, which investors fear could be hit by the fallout, were down. Daimler Truck was one of the biggest losers in the Stoxx 600, falling 4.4 percent. Shares of Stellantis and Volvo were also down.

In Japan, the export-heavy Topix closed 1 percent lower, while Taiwan's Taiex ended the day 1.2 percent lower. On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 percent.

Chinese stocks largely shrugged off the news, falling 0.2 percent, while the renminbi fell 0.2 percent against the dollar as proposed tariffs on Chinese imports were lower than some investors expected. were afraid.

Chinese markets felt some relief following the announcement, said Brian Arcese, portfolio manager at Foord Asset Management in Singapore.

[It] Much of that depends on whether the tariff proposal is 10 percent and not 60 percent… although we wouldn't be surprised to see those numbers change over time, he said.

Economists at Standard Chartered estimated that a 1 percentage point increase in US tariffs on China led to a 1.5 percentage point drop in Chinese exports to the US during Trump's first term to the presidency.

On Monday, the market talk was that the appointment of Scott Bessent [was of] someone who understood the market and could narrow down the most extreme political scenarios, said Jason Lui, head of Asia-Pacific equity and derivatives strategy at BNP Paribas.

But by including Canada and Mexico on day one, it could open the door to faster tariffs on other trading partners, he added.

Additional reporting by Ian Smith in London

