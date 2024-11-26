In pictures: PTI supporters push towards D-Chowk in Islamabad – Pakistan





In what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan termed as a final call, party supporters reached D-Chowk in Islamabad on Tuesday after launching a large-scale march to the capital on November 24, vowing not to return until Khan was released.

In a bid to thwart the planned PTI march, the government imposed Section 144 in several districts, banned public gatherings, deployed a large contingent of police and cordoned off the capital with containers.

However, thousands of PTI supporters flocked to D-Chowk amid reports of intense tear gas shelling, where they had promised to stage a sit-in for the release of Imran Khan as well as against the alleged falsification of the February elections.

Bushra Bibi, wife of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and supporters of the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attend a rally demanding his release, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. -Photo Reuters

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party climb onto shipping containers during a protest demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad's red zone, November 26, 2024. Pakistani protesters demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The release of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 26 killed four members of the country's security forces, the government said, as crowds defied police and moved closer to the center of the capital. Photo: AFP

A motorcycle burns during a protest rally by supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party demanding the release of Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Police officers fire rubber bullets to disperse supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the red zone of Islamabad, November 26 2024. Pakistani protesters demand release On November 26, former Prime Minister Imran Khan killed four members of the country's security forces, the government said, as crowds defied police and closed in on the center of the capital. Photo: AFP

A supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party offers prayers atop a shipping container as a paramilitary soldier chases him during a protest demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the red zone of Islamabad in November. November 26, 2024. Pakistani protesters demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 26 killed four members of the country's security forces, the government said, as crowds defied police and closed in. in the center of capitals. PhotoAFP

A supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gestures after tear gas was fired by police to disperse the crowd during a protest demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Thousands of protesters calling for the release of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan braved roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the national capital on November 26. – Photo: AFP

Police officers fire tear gas to disperse supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, November 26, 2024. Thousands of protesters demand the release of Pakistanis. Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan defied roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the national capital on November 26. Photo AFP

A policeman throws stones to disperse supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest to demand the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Thousands of protesters are demanding the release of imprisoned Pakistanis Former Prime Minister Imran Khan defied roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the national capital on November 26. Photo AFP

Police officers fire tear gas to disperse supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Thousands of protesters demand the release of Pakistanis. Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan defied roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the national capital on November 26. Photo AFP

A member of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party tries to throw back tear gas shells fired by riot police as they protest during a march towards Islamabad demanding Khan's release in Hasan Abdal, Punjab province, on November 25. 2024. Pakistan's capital was in complete lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut off and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of the jailed former prime minister marched. the city. Photo: AFP

Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, march towards Islamabad after cleaning shipping containers placed by authorities during a protest demanding Khan's release, in Hasan Abdal, in Punjab province, on November 25, 2024. Pakistan's capital was On November 24, the city was put on a complete lockdown, with mobile internet cut off and thousands of police officers swarming the streets as supporters of the imprisoned ex-Prime Minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Omar Ayub Khan (center), Pakistani opposition leader from jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, holds up a victory sign with his supporters as they march towards Islamabad after cleaning shipping containers placed by authorities. during a protest demanding Khan's release, in Hasan Abdal, Punjab province, on November 25, 2024. The Pakistani capital was in total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut off and thousands of people police flooded the streets as supporters of the imprisoned former prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chase riot police to a hilltop during their march towards Islamabad demanding Khan's release, in Hasan Abdal, in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. The Pakistani capital was under total on November 24, mobile internet was cut and thousands of police officers flooded the streets as supporters of the former Imprisoned Prime Minister marched on the city. Photo:AFP

Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party shout slogans as they march towards Islamabad after cleaning shipping containers placed by authorities during a protest demanding release de Khan, in Hasan Abdal, Punjab province, on November 25, 2024. The Pakistani capital was in complete lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut off and thousands of police swarming the streets as supporters of the imprisoned former prime minister marched towards the capital. city. Photo: AFP

Members of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attempt to throw back tear gas shells fired by riot police as they protest during a march towards Islamabad demanding the release of Khan in Hasan Abdal, Punjab province, on November 25, 2024. The Pakistani capital was in complete lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet connection cut and thousands of police officers filling the streets as supporters of the imprisoned former prime minister marched towards the capital. city. Photo: AFP

Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, march towards Islamabad after cleaning shipping containers placed by authorities during a protest demanding Khan's release, in Hasan Abdal, in Punjab province, on November 25, 2024. Pakistan's capital was On November 24, the city was put on a complete lockdown, with mobile internet cut off and thousands of police officers swarming the streets as supporters of the imprisoned ex-Prime Minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Supporters of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, prepare tear gas shells to throw at police officers during a protest demanding his release, in Swabi, northwest from the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, November 24, 2024. Photo: AFP

