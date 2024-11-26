The end of the quest for justice for January 6





Donald Trump will never face federal criminal charges for trying to corrupt the 2020 presidential election, the bedrock democratic procedure. He will also never face consequences for brazenly removing highly sensitive documents from the White House, refusing to return them, and attempting to hide them from the government.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, representing the Justice Department, today filed a request to dismiss the charges against Trump in the two federal cases he oversaw. Smith effectively had no choice. Trump had promised to fire him and close the business as soon as he took office on January 20. (The president-elect reportedly plans to fire not only Smith, but also the career lawyers assigned to his team.)

In both cases, these were crimes that only a president could commit: no one else could have attempted to remain in office by the same means, and few people could have absconded with boxes full of these documents. And only an elected president with almost unlimited resources could have gotten away with it.

Read: The Trump-Trumpist divide

Trump pulled off this legal trick with a simple and effective strategy of slowing down time until he was re-elected president. Traditionally, defendants have two ways of defending themselves. They could convince a judge or jury that they did not commit the crime, or at least that there is not enough evidence to prove it. Or they might be looking for a way to get into a technicality. Faced with a choice between A and B, Trump chose option C: weaponizing the procedural protections of the American justice system against himself.

The problem is not that these protections exist. They are a crucial element in ensuring fairness for all defendants. But as he has in other circumstances, Trump has sniffed out how the elements that make the American system great can also be cynically exploited. If you have deep enough pockets and very little shame, you can tie up a case under procedural motions, appeals, and far-flung plans, enough to slow the case down. And in Trump's case, any delay was a victory, not because he could put it off indefinitely, but because he will soon be president again, with the Justice Department under his authority.

The strategy was not without risks. His claims of presidential immunity drew ridicule from many legal scholars, as well as judges from the first two levels of the federal court system. But the Supreme Court took as long as possible before issuing a decision agreeing with Trump — the majority included three justices appointed by Trump plus a fourth whose wife was deeply involved in the election subversion effort.

Even then, the strategy hinged on Trump winning the presidential election, which was not a sure bet. If he had lost, business would probably have continued, and he might well have lost it. The documents affair, while not as serious as Trump's attack on the fundamental fabric of the Constitution, was clear in its facts. And in the only criminal case against Trump that went before a jury, widely considered the weakest case against him, he was quickly found guilty. (The sentencing in this case is now suspended indefinitely, also due to Trump's election.)

But with Attorney General Merrick Garland, Trump has designed the ideal flagship. The man overseeing the two cases against Trump is obsessed with proceduralism. He said the best way to restore the justice system and the Justice Department after Trump's first presidency was to do everything exactly by the book, no matter how long it took. It took a while. Smith was not appointed until November 2022, two months after the administrative coup began and three months after the FBI seized documents at Mar-a-Lago. By the time Smith filed the suit, in the summer of 2023, the timeline was tight, either to get verdicts delivered early enough to inform voters or to avoid being fired if a Republican won the presidential election.

That was the problem with Garland's calculation: he may have temporarily restored the Justice Department to proper functioning, but he did not regain public approval, nor did he actually benefit the Ministry of Justice in court. Garland appointed Smith as a special adviser after Trump entered the presidential race, in order to create an appearance of isolation from politics. Nothing positive came of it: Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon issued an overtly political ruling dismissing the case because she deemed the appointment unconstitutional.

David Frum: The wrong choice of a good country

More importantly, Garland's attention to detail meant the system failed to do the basic job of holding accountable someone who committed serious crimes in plain sight. And partly because of this, Trump will soon return to the White House with the power and intent to destroy all the independence and careful procedures that Garland worked so hard to protect.

Additionally, the Justice Department will be run by the lawyers who developed Trump's strategy. His new nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi, spoke outside his trial in New York and defended him during his arraignments. His assistant attorneys general and principal assistant attorneys general, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, represented him as defense attorneys. D. John Sauer, who argued the case for immunity before the Supreme Court, will be solicitor general, the fourth position in the Justice Department.

The lack of accountability for January 6 is an affront to the Constitution. But the lesson Trump will learn from the dropped charges, as well as the immunity ruling, is that the system is not capable of holding him accountable for many of the rules he violates. The affronts will continue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2024/11/jack-smith-drops-charges-trump/680798/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos