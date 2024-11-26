I did not indulge in any encroachment, I confined my work within the framework of the Constitutions: PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he has tried to work within the confines of the task assigned to him by the Constitution and has not attempted to indulge in any encroachment (on other wings of governance ). The Prime Minister, emphasizing that India was going through an important phase of change, said the Constitution showed us the right path as a guide and pointed out that the Constitution had even weathered the dangerous times of emergency faced by democracy Indian. The Constitution officially came into force on January 26, 1950. The Prime Minister was speaking at an event organized at the Supreme Court to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Constitution. Concluding his speech, Modi, smiling, said: “Whatever work the Samvidhan gave me, I tried to maintain that dignity. I haven't tried any encroachment…(I have tried to work within the limits of the task assigned to me by the Constitution. I have not attempted any encroachment). Without giving further details of his comment, the Prime Minister added: “I maintained my dignity and expressed my opinions. That's all there is to it, there's not much to say.i (I put forward my point while being within my limits. Here, it must be indicated and there is no need to say much).” The Prime Minister remarked that today, as we celebrate Constitution Day, we must not forget that it was also the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks. He paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack. Prime Minister Modi reiterated that India will give a befitting response to any terrorist organization that threatens the security and integrity of India. The event was attended by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of India Kapil Sibal, among others. Prime Minister Modi added that the framers of the Constitution were well aware that India's dreams and aspirations would reach new heights with time and the needs of the people of independent India would also evolve with the challenges. Therefore, he said, the creators of the Constitution did not make the Constitution a mere document, but a living and continuous flow. “Our Constitution is a guide for our present and our future, Prime Minister Modi said and added that the Constitution has shown the right path to address the various challenges that have arisen during the last 75 years of its existence. He further noted that the Constitution has even encountered the dangerous times of emergency facing Indian democracy. Stressing that India was going through a significant phase of change, the Prime Minister said the Constitution showed us the right path and guided us. Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the original copy of the Indian Constitution contained pictures of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman, Buddha Bhagwan, Bhagwan Mahavira and Guru Govind Singh. He added that these symbols of Indian culture have been enshrined in the Constitution to ensure that it keeps us constantly conscious and alert to human values. “Human values ​​form the basis of Indian policies and decisions today,” the Prime Minister said.

