Former PM causes bewilderment by accusing Church of England of being responsible for UK 'Fatsos'

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has blamed the UK's obesity crisis on the Anglican Church. via Associated Press Boris Johnsonassert that the Church of England is causing the country's obesity crisis and has left people perplexed on social media. According to the Times, The former prime minister said the Church had not provided enough spiritual nourishment to the public and hence they were gorging themselves on food. He claimed that religious leaders like the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby who has since resigned should focus on meeting people's spiritual needs rather than reparations related to slavery. Johnson thinks Welby should instead ask himself why people in this country are so fat. Johnson also said that when he was young, it was very rare for there to be a fat guy in the class. Now they're all fat and I'd get shot for saying they were fat, but it's the truth. He said that in the past people ate Spangles, Curly Wurlies and dog shit… but they expended a lot more energy and these days kids sit in front of screens and are told that it's too dangerous to go out because there are pedophiles everywhere. There is too much risk aversion [aversion] about what kids can do to avoid exercising, he said. Johnson, who has been criticized for not announcing a Covid early confinement enough in 2020, also claimed that the pandemic hit the UK particularly hard because we were so big. Recalling his own serious Covid infection, he continued: I had my own experience in intensive care. I noticed that they were all middle-aged and fairly large men, much like me, and I came away from this screaming thought, we need to fix this. The current government, however, was quick to throw cold water on the ex-Prime Ministers' theories. Asked about Johnson's remarks today, the Prime Minister's spokesperson told reporters: I didn't quite follow his argument. Regarding obesity, the government has taken decisive action to combat the obesity crisis, which has a negative impact, including life-threatening diseases and costs the economy billions, while adding to the pressure on an overwhelmed NHS. People on social media seemed just as confused as the Prime Minister's spokesperson, describing the former Tory MP's bizarre outburst as desperate and on top of Johnson. He's still desperate to be in the public spotlight, isn't he? Mark (@markyboy720) November 26, 2024 He just went and did it. Johnson reached PEAK Johnson. The man who uses weight loss drugs and lectures the country on obesity. Use a subject [the church] it's so tenuous that it becomes surreal. Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 26, 2024 The day I take moral lessons from Boris Johnson will be a sad day indeed. David from Scotland (@voiceofreason65) November 26, 2024 Related…

