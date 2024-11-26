Erdoan: digital media undermine moral values





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said the increasingly influential digital world was eroding moral values ​​on a large scale, including playing a significant role in the spread of Islamophobia. “We must recognize that digital media is not simply a tool for entertainment or profit. The digital movement is attempting to create an artificial religion by undermining all religions and values ​​in the world. Its impact is growing with scale. world,” Erdoan said. said at an event in the capital Ankara on November 26. Erdoan stressed that racist ideologies and propaganda spread through mainstream and social media are reaching an increasingly wider audience. “Today, children are more exposed to the influence of digital media than to the education of their parents, their teachers or their neighborhood.” He condemned the malicious use of social media by certain groups, which mislead and manipulate young people for ulterior purposes. “A handful of isolated negative examples are used to insult all believers, vilify foundations, associations and sects and undermine the religion and its followers.” Those who seek to disrupt unity and peace in our region are directly attacking our faith. We observe that attacks on Islam and Muslims are carried out through ideologies such as atheism and shamanism. We are determined to put an end to these attacks, particularly those aimed at sowing confusion in the minds of our young people. » In a call to action, he urged Trkiyes' media watchdog RTK to impose sanctions on TV programs and productions that target and degrade specific groups and values. Erdoan further criticized the growing Islamophobia in the West, highlighting the passive stance of Western countries towards Israeli actions in Gaza. “The march of the West, driven by blood, tears, massacre and exploitation, represents a transitional period of domination aimed at stifling Eastern human civilization,” he said. There is an increasingly orchestrated attack against the codes and essence that define us. The perpetrators of the massacres in Gaza and other Islamic countries, seeking to exterminate Muslims, are obvious. The secret and insidious enemy, although using all means, mainly wages its battle through social networks. » Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed 44,235 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-controlled territory's Health Ministry. In October, Trkiye submitted a letter to the United Nations, signed by 52 countries and two intergovernmental organizations, calling for a halt to arms deliveries to Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-digital-media-undermining-moral-values-203008 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos