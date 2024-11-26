Pakistan government deploys army to push back Imran Khan protesters as deadly unrest grips Islamabad





Several members of the security forces have died and dozens of civilians have been injured in the latest escalation of protests around Islamabad, the Pakistani capital.

Thousands of protesters demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan closed in on the city on Tuesday afternoon local time, after days of marching south from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, M's power base. .Khan.

Federal government officials said four members of the Pakistan Rangers, a separate paramilitary unit of the national army, were killed Tuesday morning in an attack by protesters on a highway leading to central Islamabad.

Imran Khan supporters defy lockdown and head to Pakistani capital

Security officials say they expect between 9,000 and 11,000 protesters while Imran Khan's party says the number will be much higher.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the four men were “hit by a vehicle” on a street, although no responsibility was claimed. A civilian also died.

A police officer was also shot and killed in a separate incident Monday. Authorities and local media reported that at least 100 other police officers were injured in protest-related violence.

Shortly after midnight, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi threatened security forces to respond with live fire if protesters fired on them.

“We have now allowed the police to make any decision based on the situation,” he said.

“If they shoot bullets again, the bullet will be answered with the bullet.”

Besides ordering shoot on sight, the government also deployed the army on Tuesday afternoon as the mob reached within 10 km of D-Chowk, a large open area in Islamabad's government red zone where demonstrators seek to converge for a “last call”. .

Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States and the United Kingdom, said the government's ability to contain the unrest was paramount.

“If there is a bloodbath in the streets of the capital, the situation will reach a point of no return. Then something else will have to happen to bring the situation back to normal,” he said. -she declared to the ABC News newspaper.

“The army has been deployed and the history of Pakistan shows that when the army is deployed to assist the civilian power, it is usually a prelude to political change.”

Why now?

The mass protests coincide with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's three-day visit to the Pakistani capital for bilateral talks with Mr Sharif.

Security measures have already been increased for the visiting foreign official and the increased attention to the city may have been behind the timing of the march.

Supporters of Imran Khan's PTI rally to remove shipping containers to clear the way for their rally. (AP: Anjum Naveed)

Islamabad has been in lockdown since Saturday evening, with mobile internet sporadically cut off and more than 20,000 police officers flooding the streets, many armed with riot shields and batons.

Last week, the Islamabad city administration announced a ban on public gatherings for two months.

The government cited “security concerns” over mobile internet outages, while schools and universities in Islamabad were also ordered to close on Monday and Tuesday.

But Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has defied government repression with regular protests to take over public spaces in Islamabad and other major cities.

Pakistani Rangers in riot gear stand guard along a road to prevent an anti-government rally in Islamabad. (Reuters: Salahuddin)

The protest convoy, which set off from the northwestern city of Peshawar and led by Bushra Bibi, Mr Khan's wife, pushed aside piles of shipping containers blocking the capital, fought off security forces and ignored the government's threat to respond with gunfire.

Ms Bibi urged people to continue marching peacefully towards D-Chowk and said another course of action would be conveyed to the protesters if her husband's release could not be achieved.

Since Friday, police have arrested 4,000 protesters, used tear gas to try to disperse the crowds and a court has banned rallies in Islamabad.

Many people were injured, including journalists who were attacked by Mr. Khan's supporters in at least two different locations, Reuters and the Associated Press reported.

What are Khan's supporters asking for?

The PTI's main demand is the release of Mr Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 and is the star of their party.

Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's pious wife, now accused of breaking Islamic law

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he “didn't catch a glimpse” of his wife's face until they got married. They have now been sentenced to seven years in prison for illegal marriage.

The 72-year-old was ousted in a vote of no confidence after falling out with Pakistan's powerful military, which has played a leading role in shaping the country's policies since its independence in 1947.

But as opposition leader since 2022, Mr Khan has waged an unprecedented campaign of defiance, with PTI street protests turning into unrest that the government has cited as the reason for its crackdown.

He has been jailed since his first conviction in a corruption case in August 2023 and faces more than 150 other criminal cases, but Mr Khan and his party remain immensely popular in Pakistan.

The PTI says the cases against its leader are politically motivated and fabricated to prevent his return.

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during violent clashes. (AP: Irtisham Ahmed)

Mr. Khan's supporters are also protesting allegations of rigging in February's election and a recent government-backed constitutional amendment giving him more judicial power. The military has denied accusations of electoral manipulation.

Authorities say only the courts can order his release.

The PTI won more seats than any other party in this year's elections, but a coalition of parties seen as more susceptible to military influence pushed it out of power.

No sign of compromise

Prime Minister Sharif's government has yet to give any indication of its willingness to comply with these demands.

The government met with Mr. Khan's aides to try to quell the protests, but the attempt was unsuccessful, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said.

Ms. Lodhi said peace and political stability could only be achieved if the government ensured “more repression” against the PTI.

“I think the kind of repression that is being used against Khan's party, the kind of frivolous lawsuits that have been filed against his leaders, the way their homes have been raided, all of that has to stop,” she said. declared to Le Monde.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned for more than a year and faces a series of legal charges ranging from corruption to inciting violence. (Reuters: Akhtar Soomro/File photo)

“So I think the time has come for all parties, including the PTI, to step back and see how they can bring the country back to political stability, political peace, and the only way is to achieve a sort of understanding between the government, the opposition and of course the army supports such an agreement.

“Some of the violence they [protesters] directed against the security forces must be condemned, there is no doubt about it. But I think we also have to understand that if you use strong doses of repression, you end up with very angry people. »

Travel between Islamabad and other cities has become almost impossible due to shipping containers blocking the roads. All educational establishments remain closed.

Highways in the eastern part of Punjab province were also blocked.

The political turmoil and unrest that has marked Pakistan's 77-year history has given rise to protests and sit-ins by opposition parties.

Mr Khan led one of Pakistan's largest sit-ins in 2014 when his supporters protesting against the PML-N government occupied the roundabout site for 126 days.

PTI supporters last marched through Islamabad in October, sparking days of clashes with police that left one officer dead.

