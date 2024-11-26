Live updates: China, Mexico warn of trade war after Donald Trump pledges to raise tariffs





Europe and the United Kingdom spared for the moment published at 1:32 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Faisal IslamEconomics writer

Trump uses customs duties as a diplomatic weapon, even as a tool of coercion on subjects totally foreign to world trade.

Will the leaders of the G20 countries and their own domestic audiences really turn around to give victory to the new president?

They could choose to wait out the inevitable impact of Trump's 25 percent increase in the cost of two-fifths of U.S. imports on U.S. consumers and inflation.

What is also clear is that the nomination of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary will not moderate tariff pressure.

Amid the battle for his nomination, he went out of his way to recognize the power of tariffs as a tool pioneered by Alexander Hamilton himself, the first-ever U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Earlier this year, he suggested that tariffs could be used tactically, but that the main tool for rejuvenating America's manufacturing sector would be a cheaper dollar.

Europe and the United Kingdom are spared for the moment. But it is important to reiterate that these measures do not even represent the essence of the tariff policy described by Trump.

He wants to fundamentally change the global economic map and reduce China and Europe's trade surplus with the United States, which he considers a “ripoff on America.”

However, the world today is much more complicated than these binary economic relationships. The United States is undoubtedly powerful enough to begin rebalancing global trade. However, by pushing things too far, especially with G7 and G20 allies, the United States could find itself a little too isolated.

