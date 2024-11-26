Lying politicians ban 'disproportionate and dangerous' ban

Supporting local, independent and quality journalism… it’s important



Of just £1 per month you can help fund our work – and use our website ad-free. Become a member today

The Senedd

Getting the courts to consider whether to disqualify dishonest Senedd politicians would be disproportionate and potentially dangerous, a committee has heard.

Azzurra Moores, policy manager at Full Fact, an independent fact-checking organisation, warned against making political points as she gave evidence at an inquest on Monday 25 November.

The Senedd standards committee is considering three options: creating a criminal offense of deception, a civil tort, or strengthening existing internal systems and sanctions.

Ms Moores acknowledged the need to shine a light on dishonesty and deceit in politics, but warned that involving the courts would do more harm than good.

She told the committee: “We are very concerned that co-opting the criminal justice system to determine the truth and accuracy of statements would be disproportionate and potentially dangerous, in part because we do not believe that it will work in practice. »

“Political interference”

Tom Brake, director of pressure group Unlock Democracy, said trust in politics had been on a downward trend for years, with a tendency to over-promise and under-deliver.

But the former Liberal Democrat MP said: “We are concerned about creating a criminal or civil offense of deception… particularly in relation to vexatious complaints. »

Mr Brake spoke of the risk of seeing headlines such as “Enemies of the People” repeated in newspapers. Daily Mail after judges ruled that the British government needed Parliament's agreement on Brexit.

He told the commission: “Some politicians will use this to their advantage by referring to political interference by judges. »

Responding to concerns about politicians marking their own homework, Mr Brake backed calls for lay members on the committee which considers complaints against members of the Senedd.

“Growing problem”

Labour's Lee Waters said the current standards system has failed to stem the decline in trust, questioning whether continued adjustments are the right answer to a growing problem.

Worker MS Lee Waters

Mr Brake argued that the system was working in a certain way, pointing out that Boris Johnson had resigned in the face of the Privileges Committee report on Partygate.

The former deputy leader of the House of Commons also cited examples of leaflets claiming “record waiting times” and “the Liberal Democrats' best election results”.

He said: “I am not only concerned about the vexatious complaints…but I am also concerned about what appear to be 'legitimate' complaints about statements that I suspect every politician on this call has published in the one or other of his leaflets. .”

Mr Brake said he was concerned about the implications of parliamentary privilege which grants MPs immunity from legal challenge, allowing them to speak freely in Parliament. In the Senedd, privilege is limited to vilification and contempt rather than “absolute” privilege.

“Self-monitoring”

Plaid Cymru MS Adam Price

Plaid Cymru's Adam Price, who has led calls for the creation of an offence, said parliamentary autonomy should be subject to external accountability in certain circumstances.

He pointed to Hillsborough's law, which would make it a crime for a public official to intentionally mislead the public, arguing that the same principle should apply to elected officials.

Sam Fowles, director of the Institute for Constitutional and Democratic Research (ICDR), countered criticism of a model proposed by the think tank to the committee.

Dr Fowles warned that self-regulation by parliaments has failed, with public trust in politics falling to historic lows, describing the courts as an independent and reliable alternative.

The lawyer said the ICDR model contains strong safeguards, including a criminal offense of making a vexatious claim, acting as a deterrent and an opportunity to rectify the record.

“Dangerous moment”

Jennifer Nadel, co-director of Compassion in Politics, raised the cross-party think tank's petition, which has been signed by 200,000 people, calling for a law against lying by politicians.

She warned that the world was at a dangerous moment, with the rise of populist leaders in Europe and the election of US President Donald Trump, “who has no qualms about lying”.

US President-elect Donald Trump

Ms Nadel told the committee: “I think we have a very small window to try to strengthen our democracy against the impact of deliberate disinformation from political leaders. »

The former lawyer said politicians have lower levels of trust than any other profession, with just 9% of the public believing what politicians say in the latest Ipsos 'truthfulness index' survey.

Warning against a “rearrangement of the decks”, Ms Nadel stressed: “Politics must visibly act to show that it is cleaning up, so that it can begin to restore confidence. »

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Supporting local, independent and quality journalism… it’s important



Of just £1 per month you can help fund our work – and use our website ad-free. Become a member today

The Welsh Parliament

The Welsh Parliament

Senedd

Gage Skidmore