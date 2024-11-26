Spirit of nation first will keep Constitution alive for centuries: PM Modi

The spirit of nation first will keep the Constitution alive for centuries to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as the government organized several events to launch a year-long celebration to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

Addressing an event at the Supreme Court to mark Constitution Day, the Prime Minister described the Constitution as a living stream that has responded to the needs and expectations of the country, including the state of affairs challenge. emergency of 1975.

Constitution Day: Follow Live Updates on November 26, 2024

Mr. Modi hailed the Constitution as a role model in a transformative era for India and said his government has strengthened constitutional values ​​by taking a series of social measures to bring about social and financial equality.

The Prime Minister said the Constitution was now fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Constitution Day was being celebrated there for the first time, in an apparent reference to the dilution of J&K's special status under article 370.

Mr. Modi also paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and said the country had decided that all terrorist groups challenging its security would be given a befitting response.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court Bar Association President Kapil Sibal and Bar Council of India President Manan Kumar Mishra were among those who took the speech during the event.

Recalling the words of Rajendra Prasad in his concluding speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, Mr. Modi said that he (Mr. Prasad) had declared that India did not need anything other than 'a group of honest people who would keep the country alive. interests above their own.

This sense of primacy of the nation will keep the Constitution alive for centuries, the Prime Minister said. His statement is politically significant as it comes in the backdrop of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's relentless attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the ruling party wants to destroy the Constitution.

Our Constitution makers knew that India's aspirations and dreams would reach new heights with time. They knew that the needs of independent India and its citizens would change, and that the challenges would change. This is why they did not leave our Constitution as a simple collection of laws. On the contrary, they made it a living and continuous flow, Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister cited a series of social measures taken by his government, including the opening of bank accounts for over 53 million people, housing for over four million poor families, the project to provide gas cylinders cooking for women in need and a health insurance plan. for the poor, among others, to highlight efforts to guarantee social and economic equality provided for in the Constitution. He noted that the original edition of the calligraphed Constitution contained images of Lord Ram, Sita, Guru Nanak, Buddha and Mahavir, among others, and said the authors of the governing document did so to remind citizens of the values human.

Ending his speech on a lighter note, Mr Modi said he had tried to stay within the confines of the task assigned to him by the Constitution. I have not attempted any encroachment. I tried to express my views within limits. A hint is enough here, there is no need to say much, he said in what appear to be comments made as part of his speech, which followed interventions from several speakers, including Mr. Sibal.

In his speech, Mr. Sibal said that the role of constitutional courts is to remind the government of the central role of the public in our republic, as they check disproportionate actions and prevent government excesses, and that the judiciary and the bar play a very important role in the process.