Politics
Spirit of nation first will keep Constitution alive for centuries: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 75th Constitution Day program, at the Supreme Court, New Delhi on November 26, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI
The spirit of nation first will keep the Constitution alive for centuries to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as the government organized several events to launch a year-long celebration to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.
Addressing an event at the Supreme Court to mark Constitution Day, the Prime Minister described the Constitution as a living stream that has responded to the needs and expectations of the country, including the state of affairs challenge. emergency of 1975.
Constitution Day: Follow Live Updates on November 26, 2024
Mr. Modi hailed the Constitution as a role model in a transformative era for India and said his government has strengthened constitutional values by taking a series of social measures to bring about social and financial equality.
The Prime Minister said the Constitution was now fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Constitution Day was being celebrated there for the first time, in an apparent reference to the dilution of J&K's special status under article 370.
Mr. Modi also paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and said the country had decided that all terrorist groups challenging its security would be given a befitting response.
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court Bar Association President Kapil Sibal and Bar Council of India President Manan Kumar Mishra were among those who took the speech during the event.
Recalling the words of Rajendra Prasad in his concluding speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, Mr. Modi said that he (Mr. Prasad) had declared that India did not need anything other than 'a group of honest people who would keep the country alive. interests above their own.
This sense of primacy of the nation will keep the Constitution alive for centuries, the Prime Minister said. His statement is politically significant as it comes in the backdrop of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's relentless attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the ruling party wants to destroy the Constitution.
Our Constitution makers knew that India's aspirations and dreams would reach new heights with time. They knew that the needs of independent India and its citizens would change, and that the challenges would change. This is why they did not leave our Constitution as a simple collection of laws. On the contrary, they made it a living and continuous flow, Mr. Modi said.
The Prime Minister cited a series of social measures taken by his government, including the opening of bank accounts for over 53 million people, housing for over four million poor families, the project to provide gas cylinders cooking for women in need and a health insurance plan. for the poor, among others, to highlight efforts to guarantee social and economic equality provided for in the Constitution. He noted that the original edition of the calligraphed Constitution contained images of Lord Ram, Sita, Guru Nanak, Buddha and Mahavir, among others, and said the authors of the governing document did so to remind citizens of the values human.
Ending his speech on a lighter note, Mr Modi said he had tried to stay within the confines of the task assigned to him by the Constitution. I have not attempted any encroachment. I tried to express my views within limits. A hint is enough here, there is no need to say much, he said in what appear to be comments made as part of his speech, which followed interventions from several speakers, including Mr. Sibal.
In his speech, Mr. Sibal said that the role of constitutional courts is to remind the government of the central role of the public in our republic, as they check disproportionate actions and prevent government excesses, and that the judiciary and the bar play a very important role in the process.
Published – November 26, 2024 at 10:23 p.m. IST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/spirit-of-nation-first-will-keep-constitution-alive-for-centuries-pm-modi/article68915781.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Donald Trump plans to hand control of spending to Congress ProPublica
- NASA Spots Details of US Army Base Lost Under Greenland Ice
- File:Table tennis India.png – Wikipedia
- Organs from HIV-positive donors? Ethicists also involved
- Imran Khan calls for fight to the end as Pakistan govt rules out talks | Imran Khan News
- Jokowi and Iriana “Standing” at TPS 12 Sumber Solo, no special treatment
- UK could get extra bank holidays in 2025
- The president-elect is serious but it's not a question of trade
- SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son to meet PM Narendra Modi on November 27: report
- Police arrest dozens in Istanbul demanding action to end violence against women
- Boris Johnson blasphemes: British children are all fat | policy
- A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits the Noto region in Japan – India TV