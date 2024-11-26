Observe Jokowi, Gibran and Ahmad Luthfi's TPS preparations in Solo before the vote





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will exercise their voting rights in Simultaneous regional elections (Pilkada) 2024. Jokowi should vote Polling location (TPS) 012 in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo. According to on-site commercial surveillance on Tuesday (11/26) evening, TPS 012 was closely monitored by officers. Previously, the Solo Police Chief also said that Jokowi would receive VIP security. Despite this, Chairman of the Voting Organization Group (KPPS) TPS 012, Wisnu Tri Wiyanto, said his party had not made special preparations to welcome Jokowi. “Not yet, everything is the same,” he said, as quoted by Antara. Gibran Rakabuming Raka TPS The same was expressed by the Chairman of KPSS TPS 018, Manahan Village, Banjarsari, Solo, Heru Mawanto. Heru said his party did not give special treatment to Gibran Rakabuming Raka who currently has the status of vice-president. “From here, there is no special treatment. There will only be the security of Paspampres,” he said in Bisnis on Tuesday evening. He also explained that TPS 018 also did not prepare a speech even if Gibran was to vote in it. “There was no reception, as usual elsewhere,” he continued. Regarding the decorations like during the presidential election, Heru said they coincided with the Valentine's Day event. “Because it coincided with a Valentine's Day event. I asked for it, I decorated it. Not now. Minimalist,” he concluded. The police officers stationed at TPS 018 had the sole mission of securing the vote and regulating traffic. Ahmad Luthfi TPS Candidate for governor (cagub) Ahmad Luthfi will also exercise their voting rights at TPS 001 RT 1/1 Sumber, Banjarsari. This was confirmed by the Sumber Agung Riskiyono Voting Committee (PPS) on Tuesday (11/26) evening. “Ahmad Luthfi is on the special electoral list (DPK). So he can vote at noon using his KTP,” Agung explained in Bisnis. Agung also said that until now, Ahmad Luthfi's name did not appear in the Permanent Voters List (DPT) or the Supplementary Permanent Voters List (DPTb). Concerning the location of the TPS, it is adjusted to the address depending on the person's domicile. Then TPS 001 did not provide special escort and welcome for the Central Java gubernatorial candidate. “We don't have a special reception, but we do TPS according to the PPS and subdistrict guidelines, so we do it as is,” he said. He then explained that currently TPS 001 is making improvements to the electricity in collaboration with PLN so that the voting goes smoothly.

