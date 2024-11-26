Politics
The danger of Jokowi's intervention in regional elections
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Jokowi is supporting a number of candidates in regional elections, including in Jakarta and Central Java. It is time for Prabowo to draw a line under his relationship with the former president.
What stands out about former President Joko Widodo is his inconsistency. A month ago, when he retired as president, he promised to return home to Solo, Central Java, and live like an ordinary person. Today he decided to intervene in the regional elections.
In Jakarta, he gathered volunteers to support Ridwan Kamil and Suswono. Jokowi called on these people to act during the campaign to revive the couple's stagnant electability.
From the beginning, Jokowi supported Ridwan for Jakarta governor. Ridwan was nominated by the Golkar Party along with a number of other parties grouped under the Indonesian Forward Coalition (KIM) Plus. Most of these parties are members of the coalition that supported Prabowo Subianto in the recent presidential election. Jokowi wants the Jakarta governor to have the same vision and mission as the central government.
Following pressure from Jokowi, a number of parties also expressed support for Ridwan, aiming to keep Anies Baswedan out of the Jakarta elections. Anies was and is considered the main threat to Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the 2029 presidential election. But Anies' support for Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, Ridwan-Suswono's rivals, gave the former governor Jakarta has the opportunity to participate in a number of national events.
This is why Jokowi has an interest in excluding anyone who has the potential to compete with Gibran in the next presidential election. But it is possible that Jokowi did not consider Pramono Anung or Ridwan Kamil as potential rivals. As governor of Jakarta, the two could easily become popular in the next five years.
If Ridwan-Suswono wins the Jakarta regional elections, it will not have been easy. A number of parties that initially joined the KIM plus group, such as the National Democratic Party (NasDem), the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the National Mandate Party (PAN), have already abandoned them. From the start, the support of these parties lacked sincerity. Party leaders also complained about Ridwan's elitist campaign style. And with a fragile coalition, the party apparatus cannot function properly. Ridwan-Suswono's electability is stagnating and has even declined slightly.
A poll conducted by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting between October 31 and November 9 showed that Ridwan Kamil-Suswono was electable at 39.1 percent, while Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle ( PDI-P), had risen to 46 percent. The independent duo of Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana occupy the last place with 5.1 percent. The results of surveys of other organizations are similar. This is why Jokowi is pushing for two-round elections. But instead of increasing his electability, Jokowi's support hardened resistance to Ridwan.
Jokowi gave similar support to Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen in the Central Java regional elections. He even asked Prabowo Subianto to support Luthfi-Yasin after their electability started sliding against that of Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi.
Prabowo's bias, like Jokowi's when he was still president, is inappropriate and against the rules. Law No. 10/2016 on Elections of Governors, Regents and Mayors prohibits state officials from taking actions that benefit any pair of candidates. It is regrettable that the General Election Monitoring Agency has decided that Prabowo's video does not constitute a violation of the rules.
A presidential preference for a particular couple could be interpreted by his subordinates as a direct order. This partiality opens the door to abuse of power and deviates from the principles of fair and healthy political competition.
The interventions of Prabowo and Jokowi reflect the weakness of the programs of the candidates for regional head. And their dependence on support from the political elite also shows their inability to gain votes by putting forward clear visions and missions. Rather than offering solutions, they focus on selling themselves using the names of the president and former president.
Prabowo Subianto should not repeat Jokowi's wishes. Accompanying Jokowi's desire to sideline Gibran's potential rivals in the 2029 general election could end Prabowo's chance of running for two terms. Beyond questions of political competition, if he does not intervene in the regional elections, Prabowo will be respected for having honored the Constitution and the principles of democracy.
