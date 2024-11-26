Trump threatens to impose drastic new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China on his first day in office





President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose drastic new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China upon taking office, as part of his efforts to combat illegal immigration and drugs.

“On January 20, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to impose 25% tariffs on ALL products entering the United States on Mexico and Canada, as well as their ridiculous open borders,” he wrote on social media. , complaining that “thousands of people are flooding into Mexico and Canada, bringing crime and drugs to never-before-seen levels,” even though violent crime is down from pandemic highs.

He said the new tariffs would remain in effect “until drugs, especially Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!” »

The tariffs, if implemented, could significantly raise the prices of everything from gasoline to automobiles. The United States is the world's largest importer of goods, with Mexico, China and Canada its top three suppliers, according to the most recent census data.

Trump made the announcements on his Truth Social website Monday evening as he railed against the influx of illegal immigrants.

CBS News also reported Monday that illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border were on track to fall to a new low for the Biden administration in November, according to internal Customs and Border Protection figures.

The U.S. Border Patrol is on track to record fewer than 50,000 apprehensions of migrants crossing the southern border illegally this month.

Trump also turned his ire on China, saying he had “had numerous discussions with China about the massive quantities of drugs, particularly Fentanyl, being sent to the United States – but to no avail.”

“Until they stop, we will impose additional tariffs on China of 10%, above any additional tariffs, on all of their many products entering the United States of America” , he wrote.

It's unclear whether Trump will actually follow through on his threats or use them as a negotiating tactic before he takes office in the new year.

Much of America's fentanyl comes smuggled out of Mexico. Border drug seizures have increased sharply under President Joe Biden, and U.S. authorities have counted about 21,900 pounds (12,247 kilograms) of fentanyl seized in the 2024 fiscal year, up from 2,545 pounds (1,154 kilograms) in 2019, when Trump was president.

Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, if confirmed, would be one of several officials responsible for imposing tariffs on other countries. He has repeatedly stated that tariffs are a means of negotiating with other countries.

He wrote in a Fox News op-ed last week, before his nomination, that tariffs are “a useful tool for achieving the president's foreign policy goals.” From getting allies to spend more on their own defense to opening foreign markets to American exports.” , ensuring cooperation to end illegal immigration and prohibiting fentanyl trafficking, or deterring military aggression, tariffs can play a central role.

If Trump were to move forward with the threatened tariffs, the new taxes would pose a huge challenge to the economies of Canada and Mexico, in particular.

They would also question the reliability of the 2020 trade deal negotiated largely by Trump, and which is due to be revised in 2026.

More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-tariffs-on-mexico-canada-and-china-on-first-day-in-office/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos