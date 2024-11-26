Imran Khan supporters flock to capital to challenge Pakistani government





Unlock Editors Digest for free

Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Thousands of supporters loyal to imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan flooded the capital Islamabad, defying barricades, tear gas and rubber bullets to demand his release and the dissolution of the government.

The protest poses one of the most serious challenges yet to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's military-backed administration, which is struggling to shepherd one of Asia's most troubled economies through a series security and legitimacy crises.

Supporters of Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Tuesday scaled barriers made of shipping containers or pushed them aside using tractors to reach D-Chowk, a key intersection just outside the secure red zone of Islamabad which houses the parliament and the prime minister's office.

PTI member and former finance minister Hammad Azhar said the party's supporters planned to stay at D-Chowk until Khan and other political prisoners were released from jail. But early Tuesday evening, the army had pushed the demonstrators back from the intersection.

Plumes of tear gas billowed over container barriers placed in Islamabad's generally relatively quiet streets and gunshots could be heard from homes in upscale areas of the city. Mobile data services have been canceled across the capital.

PTI supporters seek to stage sit-in in capital Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images Unrest has transformed the usually relatively serene streets of Islamabad Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

Panicked residents and protesters rushed for cover as heavily armed security officers poured into the capital in armored vehicles.

The people have come, and now the army is on the way, a policeman in riot gear said as he walked away from D-Chowk. He estimated that at least 1,000 protesters had reached the intersection by Tuesday afternoon and that thousands more were on their way.

At least six people were killed in the turmoil early Tuesday morning. These included four paramilitary rangers and a civilian being hit by a car in an incident that Sharif blamed on PTI protesters, but which an Interior Ministry spokesperson said was due to unknown disbelievers.

A PTI spokesperson denied responsibility for the deaths and accused security forces of killing at least two protesters since Sunday.

Pakistan's benchmark KSE100 stock index, which had seen a historic rise since the central bank began aggressively cutting rates in June, fell 3.57 percent on Tuesday. Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of brokerage Topline Securities, said the drop was the index's biggest single-day drop and was due to opposition concerns.

At least six people were killed in the turmoil early Tuesday morning Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

Khan has been released on bail or acquitted of his five convictions, but remains in prison on more than 100 other charges ranging from corruption to terrorism. One of his lawyers said the government was preparing new politically motivated charges to keep him behind bars.

The political party has no other choice in court, so we are left with protest, said the lawyer, who requested anonymity out of fear for his safety.

The PTI is demanding the dissolution of Sharif's government, which came to power in February with the support of the military after candidates loyal to Khan won the most seats in a general election but were blocked from coming to power. Protesters also demanded the revocation of a recent constitutional amendment that gave Parliament more control over the judiciary.

The government argues that the issue of Khan's release is a matter for the courts and that it is trying to use the power of the streets to undermine the rule of law.

The march on Islamabad, which began on Sunday, is led by Bushra Bibi, Khan's wife, who was released on bail in October after nine months in prison for corruption and illegal marriage. Wrapped in a white shawl, she cheered on protesters from atop a truck in a convoy surrounded by party faithful.

The army, the government and the PTI now all have their backs against the wall, said Bilal Gilani, executive director of Gallup Pakistan, an unaffiliated polling company based in the United States.

Even though there was a risk for the PTI that its supporters would tire of the protests, the government and military had to weigh the dangers of keeping Khan in prison, Gilani said. On the outside, he's a troublemaker; inside, he arouses a lot of sympathy. Now they have to choose which is worse, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/04f00b8b-e980-437c-ac8b-81df05355f23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos