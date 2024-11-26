Boris Johnson blasphemes: British children are all fat | policy





Was hat er sich dabei nur gedacht? Ex-Premierminister Boris Johnson (60) hat britische Schulkinder pauschal als fatos (Fettscke) bezeichnet. Es sei in seiner Jugend sehr selten gewesen, dass es einen Fettsack in der Klasse gab, sagte er. Jetzt sind sie alle Fettscke, und ich wrde erschossen werden, wenn ich sagte, dass sie Fettscke sind, aber es ist die Wahrheit. Hintergrund: Statistiken zufolge waren im Schuljahr 2023/24 knapp 10 Prozent der britischen Erstklssler fettleibig und 22,1 Prozent der Sechstklssler, also knapp jeder Vierte. Heit im Umkehrschluss: Drei Viertel sind vllig normal. Sitzen nur noch zu Hause, fressen sich voll Brexit Boris war fr eine Studie nach seiner Meinung zu den bergewicht-Statistiken befragt worden und nutzte die Gelegenheit fr einen Rundumschlag. Er attestiere Kindern von heute, Bewegungsmuffel zu sein: Als ich ein Kind war, haben wir die ganze Zeit auf der Strae gespielt. Heutzutage sieht man das bei Kindern nicht mehr. Also interesting Advertisement Also interesting Advertisement Stattdessen, so Johnson, sitzen die Kinder den ganzen Tag zu Hause vor Bildschirmen und sie bekommen eingeredet, dass es drauen zu gefhrlich ist, weil angeblich berall Pdophile lauern. [–>Auch die Kirche von England habe mit ihrem Versagen dafr gesorgt, dass sich die Leute vollfressen. Die Kirche habe es in den letzten Jahren verpasst, spirituelle Nahrung im Land zu verbreiten. Deshalb komme das tgliche Brot heute aus den Regalen der Supermarktkette Tesco. Legendrer Auftritt: Boris Johnson, damals noch Brgermeister von London, rennt beim Rugby mit Kindern in Tokio ein japanisches Schulkind um Foto: imago/i Images Immerhin: Johnson redet nicht um seine eigenen Gewichtsprobleme herum. Als er 2020 lebensgefhrlich an Corona erkrankte und in die Klinik musste, wog er 112 Kilo (bei einer Gre von 1,78 Meter). Johnson: Auf der Intensivstation fiel mir auf, dass dort lauter ziemlich fette Mnner mittleren Alters waren. Ich kam mit dem Gedanken heraus: Verdammt, wir mssen das in Ordnung bringen. Seine Regierung startete spter Programme gegen bergewicht offenbar erfolglos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bild.de/politik/ausland-und-internationales/boris-johnson-laestert-britische-kinder-sind-alle-fettsaecke-6745d2f864c51072bc21b4cc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos