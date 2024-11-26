Police arrest dozens in Istanbul demanding action to end violence against women





Dozens of people were arrested by police on Monday evening as they tried to organize a demonstration in central Istanbul to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a reported news agency DHA. The demonstrators attempted to protest on Stiklal Street, the main pedestrian thoroughfare in the central Taksim district. However, they encountered resistance from police, who used violence and pepper spray to disperse the crowds due to a ban imposed by the Istanbul governor's office. The governor's office blocked access to Taksim Square and restricted public transportation to prevent protests planned to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed on November 25. every year. At least 169 people were arrested by police on Monday evening, including 160 women. Seven of the detainees were arrested on Tuesday, while the others were released. The protesters had gathered to demand immediate government action to combat widespread violence against women in the country, where hundreds of people lose their lives each year at the hands of men. The women are urging the government to re-adopt the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty signed in Istanbul in 2011 that aims to protect women from violence. In a controversial decision, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan withdrew Turkey from the deal in 2021, citing concerns that the deal would undermine family values, drawing widespread criticism from rights groups and advocates women's rights. Erdoan, who was speaking at an event at his presidential palace in Ankara to mark the international day, said Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention had no negative impact on the government's determination to combat domestic violence. Erdoan described the Istanbul Convention as an ideological combat apparatus of marginal segments. In Türkiye, gender-based violence is a significant problem. According to data compiled by the Bianet news agency, over the past 15 years, men have killed 4,179 women and injured 7,221 others. The figures highlight the prevalence of femicide and domestic violence, with at least 263 women dying in suspicious circumstances in 2024 alone as of mid-November. Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention has intensified concerns about the country's resolve to resolve the crisis. Activists say the withdrawal, coupled with inconsistent enforcement of remaining protections, puts women at greater risk of violence and discrimination.

