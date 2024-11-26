Jokowi and Iriana “Standing” at TPS 12 Sumber Solo, no special treatment





SOLOKOMPAS.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with his wife, Irianawill exercise their voting rights in the 2024 Regional Head (Pilkada) Election in TPS 12, Sumber District, Banjarsari, SoloCentral Java, Wednesday (11/27/2024). Based on data from the Permanent Electoral List (DPT) of Source SPT12, Jokowi will get serial number 217, while Iriana will get serial number 199. However, there is no special treatment at TPS 12 Sumber. Also read: Gibran votes in TPS 18 Manahan Solo, president of KPPS: no special preparations Chairman of the TPS 12 Sumber Voting Organization Group (KPPS), Wisnu Tri Wiyanto, said that all preparations for TPS 12 Sumber have been completed. “The preparations are completely ready. The DPT at TPS 12 is 515,” Wisnu said during a meeting on the sidelines of TPS preparations, Tuesday (11/26/2024). Vishnu added that there was no special treatment when Jokowi and Iriana exercised their right to vote. “The treatment is the same for everyone. But the security treatment remains the same as Mr. (Jokowi's) security. You mingle with residents when you vote,” he said. Regarding the arrival time of Jokowi and Iriana at TPS 12 Sumber, Wisnu admitted that he was not sure. “We don't know yet (Jokowi will vote). Because we can't determine the schedule because he has his own busy schedule. To come to the polling station at what time he will come, we will just follow him,” , he explained. Vishnu also explained that the invitation letter included the time people should arrive at the polling station to vote. This is done to anticipate long lines during voting. Also read: Affected by the construction of the Jragung Dam, residents of 3 hamlets in Semarang Regency were taken away and taken to vote “For residents, we map them by time. For example, from RT 001 we divide the hours from 7 to 8, RT 002 from 8 to 9 like that. We included the time in the invitation,” Wisnu said. Previously, in a statement in Klaten, Central Java, Friday (11/22/2024), Jokowi confirmed that he would exercise his voting rights in Solo.

