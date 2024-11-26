How Donald Trump plans to hand control of spending to Congress ProPublica





Donald Trump enters his second term with a promise to cut a wide range of government services and a radical plan to do it. Rather than relying on his party's control of Congress to cut the budget, Trump and his advisers intend to test an obscure legal theory that presidents have the power to withhold funding from programs they do not want. don't like.

We can simply choke off the money, Trump said in a 2023 campaign video. For 200 years, under our system of government, it was indisputable that the president had the constitutional authority to end wasteful spending.

His plan, known as impoundment, threatens to provoke a major clash over the limits of the president's control over the budget. The Constitution gives Congress sole authority to approve the federal budget, while the role of the executive branch is to distribute the money efficiently. But Trump and his advisers say a president can unilaterally ignore Congress's spending decisions and seize funds if he objects or deems them unnecessary.

Trump's budget plans are part of his administration's broader plan to consolidate as much power as possible in the executive branch. This month, he lobbied the Senate to go into recess so he could appoint his cabinet without any oversight. (So ​​far, the Republicans who control the House have not agreed to do so.) His top advisers have outlined plans to bring independent agencies, like the Justice Department, under political control.

If Trump were to assert his power to eliminate programs approved by Congress, it would almost certainly spark a fight in the federal courts and Congress and, experts say, could fundamentally alter Congress's fundamental power.

This is an effort to wrest all the power of money from Congress, and that's simply not the constitutional design, said Eloise Pasachoff, a Georgetown law professor who has written about the federal budget and the appropriations process. The president does not have the power to take the budget one step at a time and take out what he doesn't like.

Trump's claim to have seizure power contravenes a Nixon-era law that prohibits presidents from blocking spending because of political disagreements, as well as a series of federal court rulings that prevent presidents from refusing to spend money. money unless Congress grants them this flexibility.

In an opinion piece published Wednesday, tech billionaire Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who oversee the new non-governmental Department of Government Effectiveness, wrote that they plan to cut federal spending and dismiss civil servants. Some of their efforts could offer Trump his first Supreme Court test of the post-Watergate Congressional Impoundment and Budget Control Act of 1974, which requires the president to spend money approved by the Congress. The law allows for exceptions, such as when the executive branch can achieve congressional goals by spending less, but not as a way for the president to end programs he opposes.

Trump and his aides have been telegraphing his plans for a hostile takeover of the budget process for months. Trump criticized the 1974 law as not a very good move in his campaign video and said, “Reinstating the impound will provide us with a crucial tool to take down the deep state.”

Musk and Ramaswamy took up this mantle, writing: “We believe that the current Supreme Court would likely side with him on this issue.

The once-obscure impound debate has become fashionable in MAGA circles thanks to veterans of Trump's first administration who remain his close allies. Russell Vought, Trump's former budget director, and Mark Paoletta, who served under Vought as general counsel for the Office of Management and Budget, worked to popularize the idea of ​​the Trump-aligned think tank founded by Vought, the Center for Renewing America.

On Friday, Trump announced that he had chosen Vought to once again lead the OMB. Russ knows exactly how to dismantle the deep state and end militarized government, and he will help us bring self-government back to the people, Trump said in a statement.

Vought was also a principal architect of the controversial Project 2025. In private remarks to a gathering of MAGA luminaries uncovered by ProPublica, Vought bragged about setting up a shadow legal counsel office so that Trump would be armed as soon as possible. the first day of legal rationalizations to achieve its program.

I don't want President Trump to waste a moment fighting in the Oval Office over whether something is legal, feasible or moral, Vought said.

Spokespeople for Trump and Vought did not respond to requests for comment.

The prospect of Trump seizing broad control over federal spending is not simply about reducing the size of the federal government, a long-standing conservative goal. It also fuels new fears about his promises of revenge.

A similar power grab led to his first impeachment. During his first term, Trump blocked nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine while pressuring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to open a corruption investigation into Joe Biden and his family. The U.S. Government Accountability Office later ruled that his actions violated the Impound Control Act.

Pasachoff predicted that, when advantageous, the new Trump administration will attempt to achieve impoundment goals without getting into such a high-profile fight.

Trump has tested piecemeal ways, beyond the Ukraine weapons imbroglio, to withhold federal funding to punish his perceived enemies, said Bobby Kogan, a former OMB adviser under Biden and senior policy director federal budget at the left-leaning think tank American Progress. After devastating wildfires in California and Washington, Trump delayed or refused to sign disaster declarations that would have unlocked federal aid because neither state voted for him. He targeted so-called sanctuary cities by conditioning federal grants on the willingness of local law enforcement to cooperate with mass eviction efforts. The Biden administration ultimately withdrew this policy.

Trump and his aides say there is a long presidential history of impounding dating back to Thomas Jefferson.

Most historical examples involve the military and cases where Congress explicitly gave presidents permission to exercise discretion, said Zachary Price, a professor at the University of California San Francisco School of Law. Jefferson, for example, decided not to spend the money that Congress had appropriated for gunboats, a decision that the law, which provided money for no more than fifteen gunboats, for a sum not exceeding not fifty thousand dollars, authorized him to take.

President Richard Nixon took impoundment to a new extreme, using the concept to dump billions of dollars from programs he had simply opposed, such as highway improvements, water treatment, drug rehabilitation and disaster relief for farmers. He faced overwhelming resistance from Congress and the courts. More than half a dozen federal judges and the Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the appropriations bills at issue did not give Nixon the flexibility to cut individual programs.

Vought and his allies argue that the limits imposed by Congress in 1974 are unconstitutional, saying that a clause in the Constitution requiring the president to faithfully execute the law also implies his power to prohibit its enforcement. (Trump likes to describe Article II, which contains this clause, as giving him the right to do whatever I want as president.)

The Supreme Court has never ruled directly on the constitutionality of impoundment. But it undermined this reasoning in an 1838 case, Kendall v. United States, regarding the payment of the federal debt.

Mississippi's segregation academies benefit from public funds, as they did in the 1960s

To assert that the obligation imposed on the president to ensure the faithful execution of laws implies a power to prohibit their execution is a new construction of the constitution and totally unacceptable, the judges wrote.

During his cutting spree, Nixon's own Justice Department argued much the same thing.

Regarding the suggestion that the president has the constitutional authority to refuse to spend appropriated funds, William Rehnquist, the head of the Office of Legal Counsel whom Nixon later appointed to the Supreme Court, warned in a 1969 legal memo , we must conclude that The existence of such extensive power is supported neither by reason nor by precedent.

