China and global climate governance at COP29 and beyond

Since 2022, I have attended the annual Conferences of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), known by the acronym COP, as part of the Penns delegation. One of my main interests has been following China's role in global climate governance, the subject of a undergraduate class I teach in the political science department at Penns. This role has evolved significantly in recent years, both from mitigation to adaptation, and in response to growing geopolitical tensions, notably with the United States.

This article briefly reviews how these changes in China's role have shaped the COP29 climate negotiations and its flagship outcome, a new collective quantified target (NCQG) on climate finance.

As the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, China's importance in the climate negotiation process needs no introduction. For most of the 2010s, negotiations focused on whether and how China would contribute to mitigation efforts.

Chinese President Xi Jinping responded to this question by commit to reducing China's carbon dioxide emissions to zero by 2060. Since then, international negotiations have turned to adaptation and financing. Yet despite this shift, China remains at the heart of international climate politics thanks to growing demands to increase its contributions to climate finance.

A central principle of the UNFCCC is common but differentiated responsibility, or CBDR, meaning that while all countries have some responsibility in tackling climate change, some countries should shoulder a greater share of the burden than others. others.

The CBDR has historically been interpreted as requiring developed countries to pay most of the cost of mitigating and adapting to climate change, including the damages suffered by the most vulnerable countries. Developing countries like China, while free to voluntarily contribute to climate finance, were seen as having no such obligation.

This historical interpretation has come under strain for three main reasons, all stemming from China's dizzying growth during the first two decades of the 21st century.

China's emissions have grown so quickly during this period that by 2023 they will surpassed all other countries' historical totals except the United States.

China has become the world's second largest economy, with per capita income levels considerably higher than most other major developing countries.

Growing geopolitical tensions with major powers, particularly the United States, have given rise to calls that China should be forced to abandon its status as a developing country and contribute to much greater funding to address shared global challenges like climate change.

At COP27 in 2022, these China-linked forces converged to create an unlikely coalition between the United States, the European Union and small island developing states on an issue known as loss and damage. Developed countries have always opposed committing funds for losses and damages. However, before COP27, they reached an agreement with small island developing states that China should also be involved. called to contribute.

Thanks to this convergence of views, COP27 effectively created a new loss and damage fund, but with provisions intended to ensure that China would not benefit from it.

The shift in China-related geopolitics was also evident at COP29. Less developed countries have been significantly more vocal in their the insistence that China and India should no longer be placed in the same category as other developing countries.

China, however, appears to have successfully rebuffed such suggestions, instead relying on traditional claim that it has no obligation to contribute to multilateral climate finance. The text of the COP29 decision is content guest developing countries to make additional contributions, including through South-South cooperation, a term that China often uses to describe its contributions to climate finance.

Nonetheless, discussions at COP29 also suggested that expectations that China would contribute more to climate finance were likely to grow if the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement again.

It remains to be seen how Beijing will react to this pressure; he has has historically considered itself first among equals within the UNFCCC developing country caucuses, but also insisted on respecting the CBDR principle that developed countries should take the lead in climate finance and adaptation as well as mitigation.

The tension between China's economic and geopolitical weight and its status as a developing country seems untenable within the UNFCCC. However, if China were to relax its emphasis on CBDRs and strengthen its commitments to multilateral climate finance, the consequences could be considerable.

China's developing country status in other multilateral fora, including international financial institutions, could also be called into question, and this could also have implications for China's trade relations with other countries. The net result would almost certainly be a call for China to contribute more to a wide range of multilateral causes. Yet it is difficult to imagine the UNFCCC process making further progress on climate finance without increased contributions from China and other major developing countries.

In summary, unsurprisingly, China played a central role in the COP29 climate negotiations and it will certainly have a similar influence at COP30. I look forward to continuing to follow China's role next year in Brazil and beyond.