Politics
China and global climate governance at COP29 and beyond
Since 2022, I have attended the annual Conferences of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), known by the acronym COP, as part of the Penns delegation. One of my main interests has been following China's role in global climate governance, the subject of a undergraduate class I teach in the political science department at Penns. This role has evolved significantly in recent years, both from mitigation to adaptation, and in response to growing geopolitical tensions, notably with the United States.
This article briefly reviews how these changes in China's role have shaped the COP29 climate negotiations and its flagship outcome, a new collective quantified target (NCQG) on climate finance.
As the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, China's importance in the climate negotiation process needs no introduction. For most of the 2010s, negotiations focused on whether and how China would contribute to mitigation efforts.
Chinese President Xi Jinping responded to this question by commit to reducing China's carbon dioxide emissions to zero by 2060. Since then, international negotiations have turned to adaptation and financing. Yet despite this shift, China remains at the heart of international climate politics thanks to growing demands to increase its contributions to climate finance.
A central principle of the UNFCCC is common but differentiated responsibility, or CBDR, meaning that while all countries have some responsibility in tackling climate change, some countries should shoulder a greater share of the burden than others. others.
The CBDR has historically been interpreted as requiring developed countries to pay most of the cost of mitigating and adapting to climate change, including the damages suffered by the most vulnerable countries. Developing countries like China, while free to voluntarily contribute to climate finance, were seen as having no such obligation.
This historical interpretation has come under strain for three main reasons, all stemming from China's dizzying growth during the first two decades of the 21st century.
- China's emissions have grown so quickly during this period that by 2023 they will surpassed all other countries' historical totals except the United States.
- China has become the world's second largest economy, with per capita income levels considerably higher than most other major developing countries.
- Growing geopolitical tensions with major powers, particularly the United States, have given rise to calls that China should be forced to abandon its status as a developing country and contribute to much greater funding to address shared global challenges like climate change.
At COP27 in 2022, these China-linked forces converged to create an unlikely coalition between the United States, the European Union and small island developing states on an issue known as loss and damage. Developed countries have always opposed committing funds for losses and damages. However, before COP27, they reached an agreement with small island developing states that China should also be involved. called to contribute.
Thanks to this convergence of views, COP27 effectively created a new loss and damage fund, but with provisions intended to ensure that China would not benefit from it.
The shift in China-related geopolitics was also evident at COP29. Less developed countries have been significantly more vocal in their the insistence that China and India should no longer be placed in the same category as other developing countries.
China, however, appears to have successfully rebuffed such suggestions, instead relying on traditional claim that it has no obligation to contribute to multilateral climate finance. The text of the COP29 decision is content guest developing countries to make additional contributions, including through South-South cooperation, a term that China often uses to describe its contributions to climate finance.
Nonetheless, discussions at COP29 also suggested that expectations that China would contribute more to climate finance were likely to grow if the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement again.
It remains to be seen how Beijing will react to this pressure; he has has historically considered itself first among equals within the UNFCCC developing country caucuses, but also insisted on respecting the CBDR principle that developed countries should take the lead in climate finance and adaptation as well as mitigation.
The tension between China's economic and geopolitical weight and its status as a developing country seems untenable within the UNFCCC. However, if China were to relax its emphasis on CBDRs and strengthen its commitments to multilateral climate finance, the consequences could be considerable.
China's developing country status in other multilateral fora, including international financial institutions, could also be called into question, and this could also have implications for China's trade relations with other countries. The net result would almost certainly be a call for China to contribute more to a wide range of multilateral causes. Yet it is difficult to imagine the UNFCCC process making further progress on climate finance without increased contributions from China and other major developing countries.
In summary, unsurprisingly, China played a central role in the COP29 climate negotiations and it will certainly have a similar influence at COP30. I look forward to continuing to follow China's role next year in Brazil and beyond.
Scott Moore
Director of Strategic Programs and Initiatives China
Scott Moore is a former senior fellow at the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy and director of strategic programs and initiatives in China. He is also a practical professor of political science.
|
Sources
2/ https://kleinmanenergy.upenn.edu/commentary/blog/china-and-global-climate-governance-at-cop29-and-beyond/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Air Force chief's harsh warning about war with Russia and China
- Russia and Ukraine sell missile and drone strikes | BBC News
- Jaiswal's Perth classic leads to a scathing look at Australian cricket from Greg Chappell: Risk of falling further behind
- The place where Jokowi will vote for the 2024 regional elections is at TPS 12, Sumber Village.
- Elon Musk and a massive petition want new UK elections. Should we do that, or should we just stick to democracy? | marina hyde
- Pakistani soldiers killed as protesters storm barricades to demand release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Telangana CM Reddy denies 'kneeling to PM Modi' amid opposition attacks over 'frequent' trips to Delhi
- Bengals are bringing ping pong tables back to the locker room and players are loving them
- Xi meets Samoan PM, says China prioritizes empowering Pacific island countries to fight climate change –
- Missouri high school hockey player shot on his way home from a game in St. Louis
- A decrease in subsequent births after severe maternal morbidity has been reported.
- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes western Japan – Anadolu Agency