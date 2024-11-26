Violence in Islamabad: 6 killed in clashes amid protests for the release of Imran Khan | World News





At least six people, including four paramilitary soldiers, were killed in violent clashes in Islamabad, Pakistan, between supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and security forces, Reuters reported.

Security forces stand guard near a damaged car during a protest rally by supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party demanding Khan's release, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. REUTERS/Waseem Khan

Khan's supporters were staging protests to demand the former prime minister's release from prison.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed the soldiers' deaths on protesters, accusing them of ramming security forces with vehicles.

“This is not a peaceful protest. This is extremism,” Sharif said in a statement, adding that the protests were aimed at achieving “evil political designs.”

Such violence during demonstrations has pushed law enforcement to the “limits of restraint,” the Pakistani prime minister added.

A spokesperson for Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Zulfikar Bukhari, said two protesters were also killed in the clashes and 30 others were injured.

Bukhari reportedly said one of the protesters was shot and the other was hit by a vehicle. However, HT was unable to independently verify this information.

Amnesty International, a human rights NGO, said Sharif's government must fully protect the rights of protesters and immediately reverse the “shoot on sight” orders it issued amid growing tensions in the capital.

The NGO said the shoot-on-sight orders gave undue and excessive authority to the Pakistani army.

Imran Khan's message from prison

PTI leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a message from jail on microblogging site X.

He hailed the protesters and PTI workers who “defended their rights, engaged in peaceful protests and stood firm for their demands and true freedom from the mafia imposed on the country.”

Khan asked his team to “fight to the end”, adding that they would not back down until their demands were met.

He also claimed that security forces fired and shelled PTI workers “on the instructions of Mohsin Naqvi”.

In a message to those threatening to be tried in a military court, Khan said: “Do what you have to do, I will not back down from my position.”

“All protesting Pakistanis remain peaceful, united and stand firm until our demands are met. This is the fight for survival and true freedom of Pakistan!!” he added.

The violence during the demonstrations notably broke out at the end of a rally led by the wife of former Prime Minister Bushra Bibi and his main aide Ali Amin Gandapur.

Khan, who was ousted from power in 2022 after a fallout with the Pakistani military, is accused of several crimes, including corruption, inciting violence and more. All these accusations were denied by him and his party.

Khan's PTI also rejected Prime Minister Sharif's accusation against the protesters, saying security troops were not rammed. He noted that party supporters would stage a sit-in outside parliament until their demands were met.

Pakistan's Interior Ministry said the army had been deployed in the fortified Red Zone, which houses several government buildings and embassies, to protect diplomatic missions. A curfew was also imposed in Islamabad.

(with contributions from Reuters)

