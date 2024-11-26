Politics
The Gospel according to Boris Johnson: it's the Church's fault our children are overweight | John Crace
Wwould we be here without a spirit like this? The genius that is Boris Johnson. The man who did more for this country than any other politician of his generation. Never mind that most things were for the worst. Let's not bother with embarrassing details.
Instead, let’s focus on the greater truth. In Boris we have had a Prime Minister of surprising insight. A man who thought for 10 seconds about the obesity crisis and decided the fault lay with the Anglican Church. Even more incredible, it is an opinion he does not seem to have accused. Boris will be devastated when he realizes he could have gotten $10,000 from the Daily Mail for this.
This is how the big brain works. Boris was being interviewed by food writer Henry Dimbleby and public health expert Dolly van Tulleken as he feared both were nodding off. For a narcissistic sociopath like Johnson, the greatest crime is being boring; so that his words would not be reported. So he started improvising. Anything to get their attention.
Bluh Blah Bluh Boris thought back to his youth. When I was a kid, we all played in the street all the time, he said. You don't see that with kids these days. Now they are all big. And I would get shot for saying they were fat, but it's the truth. It takes one to know one. After all, Boris is prime material. The scales live in terror of seeing him standing on them. Come down, you big bastard, they sob. You're going to break me.
Boris had just started. In the 1960s, kids ran around a lot, drank too much Tizer, and snacked on Curly Wurlys and dog poop. I was alive at the time and don't remember the dog poop craze. But Boris said it, so it must be true.
Now we come to the synaptic jump that only Bozza is capable of. Kids weren't thinner back then because they ate less processed foods and exercised more. This is because they were spiritually nourished by the teachings of the Anglican Church. God turned sweets, soda, and dog poop into negative calories. Children got everything they needed from going to church and studying the Bible.
It was all pretty crazy. The modern Church, especially the former Archbishop of Canterbury, was too busy scaring children with talk of pedophiles. Mmmm. No doubt. Justin Welby hasn't done enough to warn against pedophiles. Starting with the C of E itself. The poor children therefore had nothing to do but binge while hunched over their computer.
The evidence for all this appears to have been prompted by his recent attendance at a church service. Presumably Catholic. Because just a few years ago he went to great lengths to have his previous marriages annulled, but they never actually happened so he could marry Carrie in Westminster Cathedral. Boris is clearly in favor of a religion where we can rewrite reality. So much so that the person responsible for there being only 10 other people in the congregation was the Church of England.
As expected, the service did not meet Johnson's high standards. It was mostly about the fact that rich men can't pass through the eye of a needle, and all that kind of rot, he said. In other words, it was a deeply Christian message. Although it is obvious that Boris disagrees. I don't see him giving any of the millions he's made since he was forced to resign to charity. Then again, I'm sure there are many other doctrines he finds tricky. I'm not lying. Do not commit adultery. Just to start.
His main demand was that the Church simply tell people not to be so fat. That was all. Happy fucking Christmas everyone. The fat guy wants you to be thinner. We'd like the big man to stay quiet for a while. You only remember how much you enjoyed the relative silence when he starts talking again. It inspires momentary panic. Am I the one losing my mind? Or him? Don't worry. It's Boris.
Interestingly, the government reached a rather different conclusion from Johnson. He believes other factors come into play as to why the number of unemployed people increased during the pandemic and has not decreased since.
New Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall came to the Commons to make a statement on her new Get Britain Working white paper. This all sounded promising, but these things always are until it turns out they didn't make any difference. A little stick takes away the benefits of slow motion, and fat and a lot of carrot. The healthy option. A more personalized service through improved employment agencies and better physical and mental health provision.
The problem is that the previous Conservative government presented many variations of the same theme and the situation has only gotten worse. Maybe we Brits are a bit different from other countries and aren't really enthusiastic about our work.
Still, Kendall must look like she's doing something. She even promised some lucky job seekers work experience at the Premier League, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Channel 4. Look at it this way. Nobody could do a worse job of VAR and Financial Fair Play than the Premier League, so give some teenagers a chance. And if you end up on Channel 4, you might find yourself in a reality show about a group of out-of-work teenagers hanging out in front of a TV channel.
No difficulty finding work if you end up at the RSC. The Conservative Party desperately needs actors to fill the shadow cabinet. The current intake is incredibly low. Take Helen Whately, Kendall's opponent. His response was so feeble that one could sense the embarrassment of the five or so Conservative backbenchers present in the Commons. We were told that Whately was not dark. So she must act this way. It is time for the opposition to realize that it would be better to oppose the government rather than itself.
