Why is Turkey hosting Hamas?
Over the weekend, Jewish and Israeli media reported on this tragic disappearance. confirmed deathby Rabbi Zvi Kogan, Chabad emissary to Abu Dhabi. While the story is still developing, the alleged perpetrators, three Uzbek men serving in Iran, were captured in Türkiye and extradited to the Emirates. Interestingly, the suspects were arrested in Türkiye, where they had apparently fled to avoid extradition. Likewise, according to some reports, the remaining political leaders of Hamas are also believed to have fled to Türkiyeafter their expulsion from Qatar. The U.S.-designated terrorist group's presence in Qatar has long been controversial, especially since the Gulf petro-state has long served U.S. interests in the region and has long been controversial. designated a major non-NATO U.S. ally in 2022. But why is Turkey, a current NATO member, offering aid to Hamas and other Iranian interests, both rhetorically and now materially, is an entirely different question that has implications for Turkey's relations with the West, the United States and Israel.
Relations between the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Israel in particular are long and complicated. Turkey was the second Muslim-majority country to officially recognize Israel, the first being Iran, but that is another story, a consequence of the country's long-standing commitment to secularism derived from its idealistic foundations following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. Until recently, particularly since Erdogan's rise to national prominence in 2003, relations between the two states have been relatively warm, with strong military and economic ties. Even today, Turkey has the largest Jewish population in the Muslim world. But in recent decades bilateral relations have deterioratedas both countries became more religious and moved further to the right. This took the form of not only vitriolic rhetoric. Recep Tayyip Erdoan recently went up to accuse Israel to have the objective of invading Turkey and materially supporting Hamas, but also more symbolic actions, such as a recent Turkish decision to deny Israeli President Isaac Herzog the use of its airspace during a trip to Azerbaijan.
Much of this diplomatic decadence can be attributed to one man, Erdogana charismatic leader who transformed Turkey under the banner of his national conservative party Justice and Development Party (AKP)an offshoot of the former Islamist Welfare Party. First mayor of Istanbul, then prime minister (2003-2014), Erdoan became president of Turkey in 2014 and quickly overhauled the country's institutional structure, moving the state away from its parliamentary roots and toward a system more authoritarian presidential with strong power invested in the executive. Erdoan in turn dismantled much of Turkey's institutional checks and balances, neutralizing Parliament and the judiciary while silencing dissent and independent media. More recently, under the pretext of a failed coup attempt in 2016, Erdoan's government sought to repeat local elections, like those of 2019. Istanbul mayoral racebut popular majorities prevented him from overturning the election results.
It is in this context that Turkey opened its doors to the political leaders of Hamas, just as the United States pressured the Qataris to revoke the quarter the Gulf state has long granted to the terrorist organization.
The first and perhaps most obvious reason why Turkey is home to Hamas, and for Erdo's vitriolic rhetoric toward Israel, is political. Turkish public opinion has long been very supportive of solidarity with the Palestinian people, notes Dan Arbell, scholar-in-residence at the Center for Israel Studies at American University. It's not just a question of foreign policy, Arbell says, but also of domestic policy. It is a tool that Erdoan uses a lot to galvanize his base. Despite public disdain for Israel, Turkey maintains diplomatic and economic ties with the Jewish state, even though Erdoan announced in November a cessation of diplomatic relationsa decision by the Israeli Foreign Ministry denies. And polls suggest Erdoan has reason to worry. Despite winning his previous re-election campaigns relatively easily, Erdoan's AKP party was slide in polls to the ultraconservative and Islamo-fascist parties to its right; rhetoric towards Israel and accommodation of Hamas could then be an attempt by Erdoan to avoid being outflanked. Dutch Turkologist Erik Jan Zrcher, professor at Leiden University and author of Türkiye: a modern historynotes Erdoan's pragmatic attitude regarding economic and military ties with Israel. This position, Zrcher says, has exposed it to harsh criticism from other Turkish Islamic parties which position themselves as successors to the Providence Party and reject the pragmatism of the AKP.
If the motivation is not political, it may be ideological. The Palestinian national cause remains a rallying cry for people across the Muslim world, and Turkey is no exception. Being anti-Israeli and pro-Hamas could send a strong signal that Erdoan is on the right side of the issue. Likewise, Erdoan's AKP party shares some ideological commonalities with Hamas and sees him as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. While the AKP disputes the claim that it is an Islamist party, due at least in part to Turkey's historic commitment to secularism, the country's Constitutional Court has forbidden Openly Islamist parties have run for office in the past, and their base is made up of conservative Muslim voters who might be more supportive of an Islamist political project. The question of the extent to which Erdoan and the AKP leadership are motivated by Islamist ideology is not a trivial matter.
Turkey's push to welcome Hamas's political leadership may also be a means of political posturing, a sort of signal to the West and NATO that Turkey is ready to assert its independence, even if it means putting a finger in Washington's eye. Erdogan's ambition, Zrcher says, is to show that Turkey is an independent actor on the international stage and should not be taken for granted by the West. Like its relations with Israel, Turkey's relations with America, with Europe and with NATO have deteriorated in recent decades. Turkeys are examples incursion into northern Syria and it's more and more friendly relationship with Russiaactions demonstrating turkeys divergent interests of the United States and its growing desire to distance itself from its ally. The turkeys hosting Hamas may be just another example of this trend.
Having established why Erdoan took such controversial steps, the question remains how Israel will respond and what the future relationship between the two countries will look like. Israel's response to recent Turkish provocations has been more bark than bite. Last July, Israel Katz, then Israeli Foreign Minister called NATO to expel Turkey following Erdoan's threats to invade Israel. Likewise, current Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar suggested Last month, Israel would strengthen its relations with Kurdish groups in the region, a provocative statement given to the Turks. conflict with its Kurdish minority dating back to the founding of the state. But that, suggests Nimrod Goren, senior fellow for Israeli affairs at the Middle East Institute, is primarily posturing. Turkish sanctions are already harming the Israeli economy, and Turkish threats block Azerbaijani oil deliveries to Israel via Turkey are deeply concerning to Israeli officials. Israel could still try to pressure Turkey through the new US administration led by Donald Trump, but, according to Goren, Israel must practice professional and intelligent diplomacy, led by its career diplomats and involving behind-the-scenes work, rather than 'invest in populists. threats and messages, which may appease a domestic audience but have no impact on diplomatic realities.
Featured image: Recep Tayyip Erdoan (right) with Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (left). Photo credit: Kremlin via Wikimedia (CC-BY-4.0).
