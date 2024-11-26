Trump promises additional tariffs of 10% on China and 25% on Canada and Mexico





The Chinese and American flags fly near the Bund, before the American trade delegation meets with their Chinese counterparts for negotiations in Shanghai, China, July 30, 2019.

Aly's song | Reuters

BEIJING President-elect Donald Trump plans to raise tariffs by another 10% on all Chinese goods entering the United States, according to a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

The message followed immediately after Trump said his first of “many” executive orders on January 20 would impose 25 percent tariffs on all goods from Mexico and Canada. Such a move would end a regional free trade agreement.

Trump is expected to be inaugurated as the next president of the United States on January 20. He cited illegal immigration and the illicit drug trade as reasons for the tariffs.

“I have had numerous discussions with China regarding the massive quantities of drugs, particularly Fentanyl, being sent to the United States, but to no avail,” Trump said. He said that contrary to its promises, Beijing had not imposed the death penalty on these drug traffickers.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is an addictive drug that causes tens of thousands of overdose deaths in the United States each year.

Reducing illicit supplies of the drug, whose precursors are mainly produced in China and Mexico, is an area in which Washington and Beijing have agreed to cooperate.

“No one will win a trade war or a tariff war,” Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, said on X. He described bilateral economic and trade cooperation as “mutually beneficial in nature “.

Liu pushed back on Trump's assertion that China had done little to stem the flow of fentanyl to the United States. He said the two countries' counternarcotics teams had communicated regularly since Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. President Joe Biden in November 2023.

“Drugs are flowing into our country, primarily through Mexico, at levels never seen before,” Trump said. “Until they stop, we will impose an additional 10% tariff on China, above any additional tariff, on all of their many products entering the United States of America. “

Trump threatened to impose 60% tariffs on Chinese goods during his presidential campaign.

A 10% tariff on China is lower than the 20% to 30% expected by markets, Kinger Lau, chief China equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, said Tuesday on CNBC's “Squawk Box Asia.” He expects China to cut interest rates, increase fiscal stimulus and moderately depreciate its currency to counter the economic impact of increased tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to make a statement alongside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the signing of a new free trade agreement in Buenos Aires, November 30, 2018, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders meeting. Summit.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Mexico is the United States' largest trading partner, followed by Canada and China, according to September U.S. data.

On Tuesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo signaled that her country was prepared to respond to any new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration with retaliatory tariffs of its own.

“It is not through threats or tariffs that we will address the migration phenomenon or drug consumption in the United States,” she wrote. “One tariff will be followed by another in response, and so on, until we put our municipal businesses at risk.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum holds a press conference a day after the US elections, at the National Palace, Mexico City, November 6, 2024.

Raquel Cunha | Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he spoke to Trump by phone that morning.

“It was a good decision,” Trudeau told reporters, without specifically mentioning the tariff threats. “It’s a relationship that we know takes some work, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The United States is China's largest trading partner, nationally, according to Chinese customs data. The Asian country's largest regional trading partners are the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the European Union.

China and the United States still have “a very important trade and economic relationship,” Andy Rothman, investment strategist at Matthews Asia, told CNBC's “Street Signs Asia” on Tuesday. He said China was unlikely to take reciprocal action at this time and noted that Beijing had generally not responded aggressively.

The U.S. dollar appreciated about 1% against the Mexican peso and 1.4% against the Canadian dollar Tuesday morning. The greenback rose about 0.2% against the Hong Kong-traded Chinese yuan.

CNBC's Hui Jie Lim and Anniek Bao contributed to this report.

