6 dead as protests erupt in Pakistan against jailed former PM Imran Khan





Six people were killed in clashes on Tuesday between supporters of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and security forces in Islamabad. Thousands of security personnel were deployed in central Islamabad to control the protests. More than 4,000 of Khan's supporters were arrested, along with the government. also suspending mobile and internet services, blocking major travel routes and banning gatherings to quell unrest.

Supporters demanding the release of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan broke through a ring of shipping containers blocking the capital on Tuesday and fought security forces despite the government threatening to respond with gunfire. Six people died in the violence.

Thousands of security forces have flocked to central Islamabad to try to quell protests in support of Khan that have gripped the capital and surrounding areas since Sunday. The popular politician has been in prison for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases that his party says are politically motivated.

Authorities say only the courts can order the release of Khan, who was ousted in 2022 by a vote of no confidence in Parliament. He has been incarcerated since his first conviction in a corruption case, in August 2023.

FORMER PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON IN CIPHER CASE

On Tuesday, the Pakistani military took control of D-Chowk, a large square in the red zone of downtown Islamabad, which houses key government buildings and where visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is staying. Paramilitary rangers and police were also present and some fired warning shots into the air.

Paramilitary soldiers fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. Supporters seeking to free Khan broke through a ring of containers on Tuesday expedition blockading the capital. and fought security forces despite the government's threat to respond with gunfire. Six people died in the violence. (AP Photo/Irtisham Ahmed)

Yet Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who is leading the protests, moved slowly toward the square in a heavily guarded convoy, surrounded by supporters.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi threatened that security forces would respond with live fire if protesters fired at them.

“We have now allowed the police to take any decision based on the situation,” Naqvi said later during his visit to the square.

Jailed former Pakistani PM IMRAN KHAN speaks to IMF over election audit

Protester Shahzor Ali said people were on the streets because Khan had called them. “We will stay here until Khan is among us. He will decide what to do next,” Ali said.

“If they fire bullets again, bullet will be answered with bullet,” he said.

Protester Fareeda Bibi, who is not related to Khan's wife, said people had suffered a lot over the past two years.

“We have really suffered in the last two years, whether economically, politically or socially. We have been ruined. I have never seen such a Pakistan in my life,” she said.

Paramilitary soldiers fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Irtisham Ahmed)

Police have so far used tear gas to try to disperse the crowds. The dead included four members of the security services and a civilian who were killed when a vehicle rammed them on a street on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the attack, saying an “anarchist group” was deliberately targeting law enforcement. No responsibility was claimed for the ramming. A police officer died separately.

Many people were also injured, including journalists attacked by demonstrators. Dozens of Khan's supporters beat a videographer covering the protest for The Associated Press and took his camera. He suffered a head injury and was treated in hospital.

VISITATION PRIVILEGES REVOKED FOR Jailed EX-Pakistan PM IMRAN KHAN AFTER REPORTS OF POSSIBLE ATTACK

Pakistani media mostly stopped filming and photographing the rally, focusing instead on security measures and the city's deserted streets.

On Tuesday afternoon, new waves of protesters marched unopposed to their final destination in the red zone. Most of the protesters carried the flag of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, around their shoulders or wore its tricolors on accessories.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is pictured at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on October 9, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Parker Song-Pool/Getty Images)

Naqvi said Khan's party had rejected a government offer to rally on the outskirts of the city.

Information Minister Atta Tarar warned that there would be a severe government response to the violence.

He said the government did not want Bushra Bibi to achieve its goal of freeing Khan. “She wants the bodies to fall to the ground. She wants the blood to be shed,” he said.

In a bid to thwart the unrest, police have arrested more than 4,000 Khan supporters since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services in parts of the country. Messaging platforms were also experiencing serious disruptions in the capital.

Khan's party relies heavily on social media to demand Khan's release and uses messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to share information, including details of events. The X platform, banned in Pakistan, is no longer accessible, even with a VPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, a court banned gatherings in the capital and Naqvi said anyone violating the ban would be arrested. Travel between Islamabad and other cities has become almost impossible due to shipping containers blocking the roads. All educational establishments remain closed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/dead-protests-erupt-pakistan-jailed-former-prime-minister-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos