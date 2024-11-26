Xi meets Samoan PM, says China prioritizes empowering Pacific island countries to fight climate change











Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, who is on an official visit to China, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen) BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa in Beijing on Tuesday, saying China is willing to empower Pacific island countries in the fight against climate change a priority in its cooperation with these countries. country. China will work with Pacific island countries to promote full and effective implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, honor the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, uphold fairness , justice and the common interests of the South. and build a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi told Mata'afa. Noting that Samoa was among the first Pacific island countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China nearly fifty years ago, Xi said the two countries maintain traditional friendship, mutual respect, equal treatment and win-win cooperation. He said China supports Samoa in safeguarding its sovereignty and independence and exploring a development path suited to its national conditions. China will continue to provide assistance to Samoa in its economic and social development and tap the potential of economy, trade, investment, agriculture and fisheries to achieve common development, said Xi. Xi. Xi stressed that China does not attach any political conditions to its assistance to Pacific island countries and that China's policy towards Pacific island countries is open and inclusive, without targeting any third party or engaging in a geopolitical competition or spheres of influence. Mata'afa said Samoa hopes to learn from China's experience in modernization, particularly in poverty reduction and green development. Thanking China for its long-standing valuable assistance to Samoa, Mata'afa said Samoa firmly adheres to the One-China principle and supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the China Initiative. world civilization proposed by President Xi. Samoa regards China as an important strategic partner and looks forward to taking the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year to further advance bilateral relations, Mata'afa said. Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, who is on an official visit to China, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)



