Telangana CM Reddy denies 'kneeling to PM Modi' amid opposition attacks over 'frequent' trips to Delhi





Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 26), amid criticism from the opposition for his “frequent” travel. In his defence, he said they were aimed at obtaining funds for the state and not “kneeling before Prime Minister Modi like you are doing”. Speaking to the media on Monday, Reddy said his latest visit to Delhi was mainly to attend the wedding of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas's daughter, dismissing any political motivation. Indian Express reported. “Some count my trips to Delhi and claim that they are for Cabinet expansion. Today's visit has no political relevance,” he said. He added that discussions with Telangana MPs on key issues to be raised in Parliament were planned for the next day. Reddy's remarks come amid speculation that his visits to Delhi are linked to cabinet reshuffles and appointments in public sector undertakings. Opposition leaders, including BRS working president KT Rama Rao, alleged that Reddy visited Delhi 23 times in 10 months without bringing any tangible benefits to the state. The CM reiterated that his trips were aimed at securing approvals and funds due to Telangana. Reddy said he would “develop an action plan to obtain funds and clearances due to the state” and “meet Union ministers to seek release of pending funds”. Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, “Telangana has suffered a lot in the last 10 years. The BJP does not give funds to the state from the party treasury, but from the central government treasury. funds only when we go to meet the Union Ministers without showing any political bias. Reddy is also expected to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to invite him for the inauguration of the Telangana Thalli statue at the state secretariat on December 9, marking the first anniversary of his government. He has already met his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to congratulate her on winning the Wayanad bypoll.

