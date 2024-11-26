Donald Trump; Russ Vought; Ceasefire between Israel and LebanonExBulletin





Today's best stories

A ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon could be imminent. Officials from both countries are expected to hold meetings and vote on a proposal this week. For more than a year, Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in a low-intensity conflict. In September, Israel expanded its airstrikes on Lebanon and sent in ground troops, killing most of Hezbollah's leaders and devastating the country.

People inspect the damage at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted a branch of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial group in Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday. -/AFP via Getty Images .

. -/AFP via Getty Images It's not a done deal, but it would be an initial two-month ceasefire involving the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon and Hezbollah pulling its fighters and weapons north of the Litani River, NPR's Lauren Frayer told Up First. The terms are almost exactly the same as those of the 2006 ceasefire, during Israel's last invasion of Lebanon. One of the stumbling blocks in the negotiations is that Israel wants the freedom to attack Hezbollah if it believes it is violating the agreement. If the United States grants Israel the right to strike preemptively, Lebanon could see this as a violation of its sovereignty.

President-elect Donald Trump wants to use a little-known tool called “presidential impound” to fulfill his promise of deep government spending cuts. Impoundment occurs when the president withholds money that Congress has approved for a specific purpose. On Friday, he announced his choice for the person who will exercise this power: Russ Vought, one of the main architects of Project 2025. He was chosen to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Trump and his allies argue that a president has or should have the right not to spend these funds. That raised alarms in Washington that Trump might try to overstep his power, said NPR's Franco Ordoez. A 1974 law called the Impoundment Control Act could obstruct his plans because it requires a president to spend money as Congress directs. During his first term, Congress opposed Trump's suspension of foreign aid to Ukraine. Things could be different this time around with a Republican-controlled Congress. Trump promised to put more money in Americans' pockets by cutting taxes. Here are three ways it could affect you.

Black women have played a vital role when it comes to voting. But after Vice President Harris lost the chance to become the first Black woman president, many Black organizers say they are exhausted. Some have decided to withdraw, and it is unclear when they will be ready to return. Christina Greer, a political science professor at Fordham University, believes that if enough organizers step back or rethink some of their past strategies, it could affect American politics. Here's what some Black women organizers have to say about their voter mobilization work, the results of this election, and what could be next for them.

Listening of the day

Musician/singer Kim Deal of the Pixies performs at the Hammerstein Ballroom on November 23, 2009 in New York. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images .

switch captionStephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Kim Deal has been part of two famous rock groups since the 1980s: The Pixies and The Breeders. Now, almost 40 years after the start of her musical career, she has released her debut solo album, Nobody Loves You More. Deal talks with Morning Edition guest host Rob Schmitz about how a gifted ukulele shaped one of his new songs, losing people in his life and his overall musical journey.

Listen to samples of Deal's latest songs and find out what she had to say about her new album. Deep dive

According to a Lancet Commission report, around 40% of dementia cases could be delayed or avoided by addressing 14 modifiable risk factors. MirageC/Getty Images .

. MirageC/Getty Images

A key tactic for healthy aging is keeping your mind sharp. Neurologist Jonathan Rosand and colleagues developed a way to track brain health with a 21-point scale called the Brain Care Score. The score, which can be calculated in five minutes, helps people understand the importance of daily habits like sleep, diet and exercise.

About 40% of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed by addressing 14 modifiable risk factors. To calculate your brain score, you assess yourself based on risk factors including diet, alcohol consumption, smoking, sleep, and the amount of exercise you do. Your score can be improved by managing chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, which can be achieved through lifestyle changes and sometimes medication. 3 things to know before you leave

Emily Beckman wishes all her classmates could make snow angels on snowy days. Jeremy Beckman .

. Jeremy Beckman Emily Beckman of Colorado decided to change her school's policy of logging into school-issued laptops to find out when snow is falling. The 12-year-old wants to bring back snow days to bring joy to her classmates and beyond. (via CPR) A deep-sea exploration company thought it had solved the mystery of Amelia Earhart's disappearance. But the released underwater image does not show the wreckage of his plane. Rather, it is a natural rock formation shaped like an airplane. A former Macy's employee allegedly “made erroneous accounting entries” to hide up to $154 million in shipping costs for nearly three years, the retailer announced yesterday.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

