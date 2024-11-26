Politics
the Church is partly responsible for the obesity crisis
I think he barks in the right way
There's nothing like kicking a man when he's down, is there? After resigning as Archbishop of Canterbury over his handling of child abuse complaints, Justin Welby (and other religious leaders) is now being blamed for Britain's growing obesity epidemic. Brittany. Yes, you read that correctly. And who is his accuser? None other than the ever portly and purveyor of oversized memories, a certain Boris Johnson.
According to our esteemed former Prime Minister, who was interviewed as part of a report on public health before Welby's resignationthe abject failure of the Anglican Church to provide people with the spiritual nourishment they need leads people to gorge themselves. As strange as it may seem, we would be wrong to dismiss it entirely as the ramblings of an attention seeker.
There is no doubt that Britain is in the middle of an obesity crisis. It's easy to blame food manufacturers for this. It's easy to blame schools for not teaching us the virtues of a balanced diet. It's easy to blame the government, just because it's easy to blame the government for everything. But perhaps we, as individuals, need to look in the mirror and take some, if not all, responsibility for what we shovel or pour down our throats. Because if we weren't responsible, who the hell is?
It is true that the Anglican Church likes to engage in collectivist moralizing. As Johnson says: Instead of talking about slavery reparations, the archbishop should ask why people in this country are so fat and try to fill what is obviously a painful spiritual void in people's lives, which pushes them to binge.
When was the last time you heard the Archbishop of Canterbury preach a sermon on this subject? Instead of complaining about Brexit or whatever, he should address the real spiritual issue.
Gone are the days when the Church of England was seen as the Conservative Party at prayer. Gone are the days when individual morality and individual responsibility were regularly preached from the pulpit, a change that is reflected throughout society. It has become the government's job to do everything, including parenting.
But it is not the role of government to feed children. It is not the government's job to ask teachers to teach primary school-age children how to use a toothbrush correctly. This is the parents' responsibility, and parents should be shamed by everyone, including the Church, if they don't understand this. If you're not ready to do the basics of parenting, it's very simple: don't have kids.
We need to stop buying into the narrative that we should all be vigilant about issues like obesity. In his interview, Johnson said that when he was younger, it was very rare for there to be a fat guy in the class. Now, they're all fat, and I'd be shot for saying they were fat, but it's the truth. And he's right. Being overweight has become normal.
Johnson has his own theory and I think he's barking in the right direction. Johnson believes that higher levels of childhood obesity are due to a change in lifestyles. He said: When I was a kid, we all played in the street all the time. You don't see that with kids these days. People were skinnier, they ran a ton, they drank huge amounts of Tizer, they ate Spangles and Curly Wurlies and dog shit, but they expended a lot more energy and these days kids are sitting on screens and are told it's too dangerous to go out because there are pedophiles everywhere apparently.
We can't blame children for this mindset. You can't blame the government. You can't even really blame the Church, no matter what Johnson claims. But we can blame the parents.
I have struggled with my weight since I got food poisoning on a school trip to the Soviet Union at age 13 in 1976. Before that, I could eat as much as I wanted without gaining weight. Since then, all I have to do is look at a Creme Egg and I've gained a pound. I like to eat everything I shouldn't, that's why I became a type 2 diabetic.
I have no self-discipline and there was no one to blame but me for enjoying a diet of chips, Lilt and cheesecake. Try as I might, I can't blame Justin Welby. I did what I could to improve my diet. I'll never be perfect, but I tried my best and that's all anyone can do.
Let’s listen more to our spiritual leaders on individual responsibility. Let's listen more to parental responsibility and, above all, let's listen less to the fact that every problem in our society is the responsibility of the government. This may be true for some, but not the entire obesity crisis. Much of this depends on us as individuals. And here the lesson ends.
Iain Dale presents the Evening show on LBC Radio, Monday to Thursday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
