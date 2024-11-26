Live Updates from PM Modi's speech on Constitution Day 2024: 'Constitution is our guide for future', says PM Modi on 'samvidhan diwas' in SC





Prime Minister Modi's Constitution Day 2024 Speech: President Droupadi Murmu led the festivities at the Central Hall of the Old Parliament Complex on Tuesday, November 26, when India marked 75 years of its Constitution with a series of celebrations joined by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister. Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Union Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla briefed reporters about the year-long celebrations, announcing the launch of a special website for the occasion. The portal encourages people to read and download a video of the preamble, with schools across the country holding mass readings of the preamble. In a nod to this historic day, the government has unveiled a special coin and stamp. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court later in the evening. He will release the Annual Report of Indian Judiciary (2023-24) and address the meeting. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and other judges will be present for the event. Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, which came into force on January 26, 1950. The day is marked to raise awareness about the values ​​of the Constitution, including the democracy, justice. , equality and freedom. On a more controversial note, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the inclusion of the words “socialist” and “secular” in the preamble, emphasizing that India's secularism rests on its own interpretation, which neither favors nor penalizes no religion. The bench of CJI Khanna noted that secularism is closely linked to the fundamental right to equality and is an integral part of the constitutional framework. However, the day was also marred by a technical glitch during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech at an event in New Delhi. As he addressed the gathering, showing a copy of the Constitution, his microphone went off for about 10 minutes. Gandhi took the opportunity to attack Prime Minister Modi, saying: “In this country, for the last 3,000 years, anyone who talks about Dalits, tribals, backward classes, poor people, his microphone is off. » He also referred to Rohith Vemula, saying, “Here is Rohith Vemula's photo behind, he wanted to speak but his voice was taken away. » This was the second microphone glitch incident involving Rahul Gandhi in a week. Earlier, a power outage occurred during a press conference on the indictment of Gautam Adani. Sambit Patra of the BJP mocked the situation, suggesting that the blackout was orchestrated by Gandhi's colleague Jairam Ramesh.

