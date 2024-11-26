Asked to print banknotes with Jokowi's photo, the reaction of the Bank of Indonesia exceeds all expectations: If this is the case…





Suara.com – A netizen's request to Bank Indonesia to print banknotes with the face of Indonesia's 7th President Joko Widodo is attracting the attention of netizens. This is as shown in the screenshot of X's account download. @/paipiapaipia. “Please print money with JOKOWI's photo”, asked the Instagram account @/ganti_regent_, as quoted Tuesday (11/26/2024). It is known that several banknotes in Indonesia are printed with photos of public figures, for example the Rp 100,000 note which has a photo of Ir. Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta. So, is it possible to print tickets with Jokowi's image as requested by the account? @/ganti_regent_? Also Read: Supporting Pram-Rano Ahead of Tomorrow's Vote, Rocky Gerung Challenges Prabowo to Appear on TV Following Circular to Vote for RK-Suswono Head of Bank Indonesia (BI) Representative for NTT Region I Nyoman Ariawan Atmaja presents new Rp 100,000 banknotes (left) and old Rp 100,000 banknotes during their launch in the city from Kupang, NTT, Thursday (18/8/2022). [ANTARA FOTO/Kornelis Kaha/rwa] It was also noted that Bank Indonesia immediately responded to this request with a completely unexpected response. How is this done? Bank Indonesia has implicitly rejected the idea of ​​printing banknotes bearing Jokowi's image. The reason is that, according to the Currency Act, banknotes must not contain images of a still living person. This is why what usually appears on banknotes are images of deceased national heroes or public figures. “Hi #RupiahFriends. For information, in accordance with Article 6 of the Monetary Law, the characteristics of the Rupiah do not contain images of living people.“, Bank Indonesia explained in the comments column. Regarding the use of images of national heroes, BI said, this was also approved by the heirs and will be determined later by presidential decree. “As explained in more detail in Section 7, the image of the national hero and/or president is included as the main image on the front of the Rupiah.“, Bank Indonesia said. Also read: Jokowi absent in Akbar's campaign because he knows RK-Suswono will be beaten in Jakarta? Expert: Let him be ashamed “The use of images of national heroes is obtained by the government from the official bodies responsible and authorized to administer the images in question and to obtain the approval of the heirs. Images of national heroes and/or presidents are determined by presidential decree,” he added. This response from Bank Indonesia has recently become the topic of conversation among netizens. It seems that many people are wrongly focusing on the limited use of photos of deceased figures to be printed on bank notes. “B-Does this mean that the replace_regent_ ordered…?“user comments.”But there hasn't been a photo of a president with our money since Pak Harto's 50,000 and Soekarno's 100,000.“, said the netizen. “Well, if that's the case…“touched other Internet users.”Wow, damn, this request is really funny,“, said the netizen.”Ouch, Deputy Regent, why do you give me more ambitious ideas later,” said another.

