Politics
Terrorists targeting India will receive a befitting response: PM Modi on 16 years of 26/11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said terrorist organizations challenging India's security would be given a “befitting response”. During his speech during the Constitution Day celebrations in front of the Supreme Court, he paid tribute to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks.
“As we commemorate this crucial festival of democracy, we cannot forget that today is also the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in this attack. I reiterate the country’s resolve that any terrorist organization challenging India’s security will be given an appropriate response,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister said the Constitution was not just “a legal document”, but “a guide” for all.
“The Constitution is our beacon, it shows us the right path. We have also experienced the era of emergency,” he said.
He said the Constitution had also been “fully implemented” in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time.
“We have seen the state of emergency in the country – our Constitution has faced this challenge that arose before democracy. It is because of the power of the Constitution that today in Jammu and Kashmir, the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar is fully implemented. Today, for the first time, Constitution Day is being celebrated there,” he said.
