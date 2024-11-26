BEIJING, November 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Singapore Chief Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing Tuesday, calling for greater synergy of development strategies and enhanced cooperation.

Commending the remarkable achievements Singapore made during Lee's tenure as prime minister, Xi praised Lee's long-term support for China–Singapore cooperation. The two sides established a high-quality and future-oriented comprehensive partnership last year, setting a strategic path for the development of bilateral relations, Xi said.

Noting that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China And SingaporeXi called on the two countries to strengthen high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in various fields, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and make greater contributions to regional peace and prosperity.

At the invitation of the Chinese side, Lee is visiting China Since November 24 to 29. According to Singaporebased at CNA, this is Lee's first visit to China since stepping down as Prime Minister of Singapore in May.

During his opening speech at the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park High-Quality Development Forum in Suzhou, east China Jiangsu Province On Monday, Lee said it would be both “shortsighted” and “reckless” to cancel Chinathe world's second-largest economy, despite difficulties at home and abroad, CNA reported.

“China development is an undertaking that will take 100 years. It has shown that it can take a strategic perspective to maintain consistent policies and direction over the long term, overcoming the transient ups and downs of its development journey,” Lee said.

After BeijingLee will make his third and final stop in Shanghaiwhere he will meet overseas Singaporeans, the Singapore Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

Lee is accompanied by other ministers and senior officials responsible for foreign affairs, education, national development, trade and industry, culture, community and youth, among others, announced the Prime Minister's office.

“Lee's visit is expected to promote the development of bilateral relations and lay a foundation for future growth,” Gu Xiaosong, dean of the ASEAN Research Institute at Hainan Tropical Ocean University, said on Tuesday. at the Global Times.

Chen Hongexecutive director of the Asia-Pacific Studies Center of East China Normal University, noted that the spirit of pragmatism is the cornerstone of China–Singapore relations, as the two countries engage in cooperation based on their common interests.

Lee, now chief minister, is one of the China he most often visits foreign leaders – having made more than 10 trips as prime minister in the two decades starting in 2004, the South China Morning Post reported. During his China visit in March 2023The two sides upgraded their bilateral relations to a high-quality, forward-looking comprehensive partnership, paving the way for the future development of bilateral relations.

The Chief Minister can have a positive and proactive influence on the Singapore Government's current policy on Chinawhich makes Lee China The visit is of significant significance, Chen told the Global Times on Tuesday.

China And Singapore are two important countries in the Asia-Pacific and have made important contributions to maintaining stability and prosperity in the region. “Especially against the backdrop of a changing international situation, the consolidation of bilateral relations will benefit not only the two countries but also the region,” Chen said.

Gu noted that the China–Singapore This relationship not only focuses on the development of bilateral ties, but also extends to a broader scope, such as how to promote the friendly development of relations between the two countries. China and ASEAN.

According to Xinhua News Agency, 26 investment cooperation projects between China And Singapore were signed on Monday in Suzhou Industrial Park.

The projects, covering sectors such as biopharmaceuticals, collaborative innovation and digital economy, were concluded at the China-Singapore Investment Forum held at the Suzhou Industrial Park, the first intergovernmental cooperation project between China And Singapore.

The Minister of State's trip to China comes less than two weeks after a visit to the United States, which ended on November 14according to the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Although Lee has stepped down as prime minister, he still wields significant political influence. This is not only due to his family background – his father, Lee Kuan Yew – but also the extensive network of relationships he has built with leaders of countries like China and the United States over the years,” Gu said.

THE Asia-Pacific is a key driver of the global economy. Its peace and prosperity have far-reaching implications for global stability and development, Chen said, adding that Singapore is of particular importance given its strategic location at the crossroads of two oceans.

