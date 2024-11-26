Former CHP leader Kldarolu faces retrial over testimony





English wall Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has filed a lawsuit against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the former leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), following his testimony at a hearing. The previous trial concerns Kılıçdaroğlu's 2014 remarks calling Erdoğan a “chief of thieves”, in which he faces a political ban and an 11-year prison sentence. In his court testimony on November 22, Kılıçdaroğlu said: “Luckily for me, I did not appear in court for 'corruption' or 'treason.' I appeared before you, Your Honor, because I called a thief a “thief.” Erdoğan's lawyer, Hüseyin Aydın, announced on November 25 that he had filed a lawsuit against Kılıçdaroğlu, demanding the payment of one million liras ($14,432) in compensation for moral damage. 4- A criminal complaint was filed against Kılıçdaroğlu at the Ankara General Prosecutor's Office due to his statements in court, which were a summary of insults and slander against our president, and a lawsuit for non-pecuniary damages of 500 000 TL was filed in the Civil Court of First Instance. – Hüseyin Aydin (@hsynaydn) November 25, 2024 “Immediately after the 2016 coup attempt, our president withdrew all charges against Kılıçdaroğlu 'with the hope and desire to permanently establish a minimum of civility in our political life.' “After 8 years, it was understood that Kılıçdaroğlu did not take a single step forward in terms of minimal political courtesy, on the contrary, rudeness and ugly language became a pattern of behavior,” Aydın said in a press release on social networks. He also argued that Erdoğan had previously withdrawn his complaint in Kılıçdaroğlu's trial, “and therefore did not demand punishment or a political ban.” “Our president's personal rights were seriously violated by abusing the right of defense” during Kılıçdaroğlu's testimony, Aydın noted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duvarenglish.com/former-chp-leader-kilicdaroglu-faces-another-lawsuit-over-his-testimony-news-65307 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos