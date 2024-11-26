Live Updates: News on Trump's presidential transition





White House spokesperson Saloni Sharma confirmed that President-elect Donald Trump's team signed the White House memorandum of understanding, adding that the Biden White House and the General Services Administration had repeatedly pleaded with Trump's team to sign both deals starting in September.

President Joe Biden and his chief of staff, Jeff Zients, pressed Trump and his new chief of staff, Susie Wiles, to sign the agreements during their Oval Office conversation on Nov. 13, people familiar with that conversation said , and both Trump and Wiles have expressed openness to moving forward.

Zients, a close source said, met once again with Wiles on Nov. 19 to emphasize the importance of beginning transition briefings for national security and other continuity purposes. Ultimately, it was recognized that further delaying transition activities was not in the interest of a smooth transition.

The fact is that on January 20th at noon ET, President Trump and his team will be in place. We have two options. The first option is no transition, which could endanger the security of the American people and our country. The second option is to make a smooth transition with safeguards in the White House memorandum of understanding to protect nonpublic information and prevent conflicts of interest. The second option is the responsible solution and in the best interest of the American people, said Sharma, the White House spokesperson.

The agreement signed at the White House will allow certain authorized members of the Trump transition team to have access to agency and White House employees, facilities and information, according to Sharma. White House officials said federal agencies would receive guidance to facilitate the secure sharing of information with Trump's team.

Yet Trump's team has refused to sign a separate memorandum with the General Services Administration, due Sept. 1, that would provide access to offices and secure communications, among other provisions. The Biden White House has not accepted the decision to abandon this agreement.

Separately, the Trump team has not yet signed a memorandum of understanding with the Justice Department, White House officials said, but progress has been made toward an agreement. The DOJ, officials noted, is prepared to process requests for security clearances for those who will need access to briefing materials and national security information once the memorandum of understanding is signed.

