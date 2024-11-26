Terrorists target India to get 'muh tod jawab': PM Modi 11/26 | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled the 26/11 terror attacks and reiterated that any terrorist organization challenging India's security will be given a befitting response. NEW DELHI: Speaking at a function organized by the Supreme Court to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Prime Minister Modi said, “In discharge of the duties entrusted to me by the Constitution, I have always strived to remain within the limits set by the Constitution. the Constitution.”

The remark was perhaps aimed at SCBA President and MP Kapil Sibal, who said that to protect the values ​​of the Constitution and the central role of the people of India in governance, the SC must continue to remind the government of the day of its duties to preserve the independence of government. judicial.

The Prime Minister said: “A wise man has raised this issue, therefore I thought it right to state my views. For this august meeting, one hint is enough and requires no elaboration.” .

Modi began his speech by paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai and said that while the country celebrates Constitution Day and pays homage to the framers of the Constitution, which remains the guide of his government, “we must not forget the heinous terrorist attack perpetrated today in 2008. I pay tribute to those innocent people who lost their lives.”

“I reiterate the country's determination that every terrorist organization that challenges the safety and security of the country gets a befitting response (muh tod jawab),” he said, hinting that the government's response UPA from the time of the 26/11 attacks was delayed and insufficient. The Prime Minister described his government's work over the past 10 years and said: “Our goal is to provide a dignified quality of life for every citizen and to achieve social justice.” “The human values ​​of Ram, Sita, Hanuman, Buddha, Mahavir and Nanak, whose pictures adorn the pages of the original Constitution, are at the heart of our politics,” he said. Modi said Constituent Assembly Speaker Rajendra Prasad said the country needs people at the helm of governance who want nothing for themselves but keep the nation as priority. He said his government operated under the mantra of “nation first”.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna said judges, in discharging their duties, walk a razor's edge and try to strike a balance while deciding issues involving conflicts between people's rights. He said people's trust is paramount to the justice system, along with transparency, efficiency and accountability.

Referring to the oft-repeated political rhetoric of “tyranny of the unelected” against Constitutional Court judges, the CJI said: “Imagine a world where judges campaign for votes, solicit opinions and decisions of the public and make promises regarding future judgments. that its decisions are impartial, without affection or ill will, free from external pressures and guided solely by the Constitution and the law. This is why it is said that the administration of justice is the strongest pillar of governance.

CJI Khanna said that although the number of pending cases crossed the dreaded five crore mark, the clearance rate of cases recorded a remarkable 102% this year in trial courts and 97% in SC. The filing of an equally high number of cases shows people's confidence in the justice system, and the clearance rate reflects the efficiency of the justice system, the CJI said. While Justice BR Gavai delivered the welcome address, Justice Surya Kant gave a vote of thanks. The centrality of the rule of law in the dispensation of justice was the overlapping theme in the brief speeches of the two SC judges. Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Constitution is a dynamic document that enables the government to achieve its goals through social justice policies.

