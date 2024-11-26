Donald Trump threatens to impose new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China on his first day in office | US News





Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China on his first day in office.

Mr. Trump, who will become President of the United States again on January 20, announced that he would introduce a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, he also threatened to impose additional 10% tariffs on goods from China, on top of those he might impose in one of his first decrees.

What Trump's tariffs could mean for the UK, EU, China and the world

If implemented, these tariffs could raise prices for the average American consumer on everything from gasoline to cars to agricultural products.

The United States is the world's largest importer of goods and Mexico, China and Canada are its top three suppliers according to the country's census data.

More than 83% of Mexican exports were destined for the United States in 2023 and 75% of Canadian exports were destined for this country.

“On January 20, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to impose 25% tariffs on ALL products entering the United States on Mexico and Canada, as well as its ridiculous open borders,” the president-elect said. .

He also spoke out against the influx of illegal immigrants heading into the country.

While migrant apprehensions reached a record high under President Joe Biden's administration, illegal crossings have declined significantly this year with the introduction of new border restrictions and increased enforcement measures by Mexico.

Read more on Sky News: Trump completes cabinet

Mr. Trump added: “Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily resolve this long-simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power…and until they do, it is time for them to pay. a very big prize!”

After issuing his tariff threat, Mr. Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and they reportedly discussed trade and border security.

“It was a good discussion and they will stay in touch,” a Canadian source said.

Regarding China, the president-elect said he had “had numerous discussions with China about the massive quantities of drugs, particularly Fentanyl, being sent to the United States – but to no avail.”

“Until they stop, we will impose additional tariffs on China of 10%, above any additional tariffs, on all of their many products entering the United States of America” , he wrote.

The Chinese embassy in Washington said there would be losers on all sides in the event of a trade war.

“Economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States is mutually beneficial in nature,” embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on X. “No one will win a trade war or a tariff war.” .

Trump says he 'loves' tariffs, but economists are worried

Ed Conway

Economics and Data Editor

@EdConwaySky

Donald Trump talked a lot during the campaign about his love of tariffs – he said it was his favorite word.

When he talks to economists, they generally hate tariffs because they impose an additional type of friction on trade. But it seems very likely that when he enters the White House, he will impose them.

When you step back, he doesn't like the fact that the United States has a huge trade deficit – they import far more products, physical products, than they export. He considers it a failure.

And China has this huge trade surplus: it exports much more than it imports. Germany too, and Europe as a whole too. In the UK we have the same problem as America.

This raises big questions about the nature of the global economy, the health of America's manufacturing base, and whether it can be improved.

But I think a lot of people are very worried about the potential economic impact of this because, and I think part of their nervousness is because they're looking back to the 1930s.

That was the last time countries around the world raised tariffs, raised tariffs, raised taxes, all those barriers to trade. And that was to some extent the economic spiral that contributed to World War II.

So they look at that and say, “We don’t want to do that anymore.” And they hear Donald Trump say the word “tariffs” in an approving term, and it horrifies them.

But the reality is that he's talking about a global economic system that isn't working particularly well either. So I think it's an interesting intellectual moment, but it's also quite confusing.

There is this moment when there is war in Europe, where there is nervousness about the energy transition. There are tensions all over the world between the United States and China. And you can understand why, when people hear these words, they might get a little scared.

Sky's Asia correspondent Nicole Johnston said Mr Trump's threats would put economic relations between Washington and Beijing firmly on the agenda.

“In the case of China, it [Mr Trump] mentioned an additional 10% customs duty on China. It's not really clear at this point what this means.

“Is he talking about a 10% tariff on top of the 60% tariffs he threatened before the election? Is this bluster? Is this a negotiating tactic by Mr. Trump to warn the Chinese?

She added: “This clearly shows that as his inauguration approaches and over the next year, the issue of economic and trade relations between the United States and China will certainly be on the agenda. “

It is unclear whether Mr. Trump will actually follow through on his threats.

He won the recent election in part because of voters' frustration with inflation and high prices.

Mr. Trump's nominee for Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent — who, if confirmed, would be one of several officials responsible for tariffs — has previously said that tariffs are a means of negotiation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-threatens-sweeping-new-tariffs-on-mexico-canada-and-china-on-first-day-in-office-13260800 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos