Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk joke about castrating MSNBC hosts

Influential conservatives joke about buying liberal news network MSNBC and replacing top hosts. In a series of posts Friday, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Jr. and Joe Rogan fantasized about what they would do if they owned the channel and mocked host Lawrence O'Donnell with a vulgar comment.

The exchange began when Trump claimed on X that he had the funniest idea ever in response to the news that NBCUniversal planned to split up some of its cable networks, including MSNBC, and tagged Musk.

Musk then asked how much the network would cost.

If you buy MSNBC, I'd like Rachael Maddows' work, Rogan interjected. I will wear the same outfit and the same glasses, and I will tell the same lies.

Ok @elonmusk & @joerogan. Since this is getting interesting, I'll throw my hat in the ring as well, Trump responded. I'm going to imitate Lawrence O'Donnell without the castration of course. That's a bridge too far.

The Independent has contacted MSNBC for comment from ODonnell.

Lawrence ODonnell hosts a show on MSNBC (MSNBC)

Last Word host ODonnell is an outspoken critic of President-elect Donald Trump.

Musk, before buying what was then called Twitter in 2022, had openly mulled buying the network years earlier.

Trump has indicated he will go after media networks once in office, including pushing the Federal Communications Commission to revoke the broadcast licenses of networks that air critical reporting. His ally Musk, meanwhile, has suggested slashing federal funding for public media.

The idea of ​​a 180° change of tone in a leading media outlet is already in the air, even without an MSNBC sale.

The parent company of satirical media outlet The Onion bought Alex Jones' right-wing Infowars platform at an auction this month, part of the conspiracy theorists' bankruptcy process as it faces more of a billion dollars in damages following a defamation verdict following the Sandy Hook shootings.

Jones challenged the sale in court, arguing that it was carried out unfairly.

