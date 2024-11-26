Think tank report outlines China's ecological progress, global contributions -Xinhua

This photo taken on November 26, 2024 shows copies of a report titled “Towards a More Beautiful China and a Cleaner World: Understanding Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization,” released at the ongoing Global Panda Partners 2024 conference , in Chengdu, Sichuan (southwest China). Province, November 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

CHENGDU, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) — A report released Tuesday outlines China's ecological progress and its contributions to global sustainability.

Titled “Toward a More Beautiful China and a Cleaner World: Understanding Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization,” the report is a collaboration between a high-level national think tank affiliated with Xinhua, the Chinese state press, and the Xi Jinping Research Center. Thought on ecological civilization.

The report, released at the Global Panda Partners 2024 conference in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan province, includes four sections.

It describes the historical background and key elements of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, reviews Chinese initiatives to advance eco-environmental conservation, defines the institutional frameworks supporting efforts to build a beautiful and summarizes Chinese wisdom regarding creating a clean and beautiful world. world.

According to the report, China has steadily advanced the green and low-carbon transformation of its economy and society, made significant progress in combating pollution, and made remarkable progress in ecological protection and restoration. and cultivated a societal change towards a simpler, greener environment. sustainable and environmentally friendly lifestyle.

As the report highlights, green development has become an important part of China's modernization.

From 2012 to 2023, China sustained its average annual economic growth at over 6 percent with an annual energy consumption growth rate of 3 percent. Its energy consumption intensity fell by 26.4% cumulatively during the same period, making China one of the countries in the world with declining energy consumption intensity was the fastest.

China has faced significant environmental challenges and made substantial progress in promoting institutional reforms under the framework of ecological civilization, the report said.

The country currently has a comprehensive legal framework for ecological and environmental protection, including more than 30 national laws, more than 100 administrative regulations and more than 1,000 local laws. Furthermore, the country has maintained a firm and unwavering stance against environmental violations.

The facts highlighted in the report show that China's eco-environment conservation efforts have profound significance that extends beyond its borders.

The country has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 – goals that will represent the world's largest reduction in carbon intensity and the most rapid transition history's rapid pace towards carbon neutrality, notes the report.

China is leading the global transition to clean energy, according to the report. The country ranks first in the world in terms of installed capacity for hydroelectric, wind, solar and biomass energy, as well as ownership of new energy vehicles.

China was the first country to achieve zero net growth in land degradation. His efforts have significantly reduced desertified and sandy areas, helping to create a quarter of the new green spaces added worldwide since 2000.

The report highlights that as a major country, China has decisively moved from a participant to a leader in global environmental governance.

According to the report, as of November 2024, China had signed 54 climate-related South-South cooperation agreements with 42 developing countries, held more than 300 capacity-building workshops, and provided more than 10,000 training opportunities to more than 120 developing countries.

China launched the Belt and Road South-South Cooperation Initiative on climate change, established the Belt and Road Energy Partnership, and formed the Belt and Road Initiative International Green Development Coalition. Route with more than 170 partners in more than 40 countries, notes the report.

At Tuesday's event, former UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova expressed appreciation for China's commitment to the advancement of ecological civilization.

“To be a credible partner in international cooperation, you need to start working at home,” Bokova told Xinhua. Noting that China has taken important decisions and actions both domestically and internationally, Bokova expressed hope that these efforts will continue to contribute to the global environmental agenda.

As the only media think tank among China's range of national high-end think tanks, Xinhua National High-level Think Tank, with policy research as the main focus, has carried out prospective studies in recent years, strategic and preparatory. researches major national and global issues, producing many influential research findings.

With the theme “Harmonious coexistence between man and nature”, Global Panda Partners 2024 serves as a platform for dialogue and exchange, aiming to foster consensus and collaborative efforts in building a global ecological civilization.

