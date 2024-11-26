Trudeau calls emergency meeting on Trump tariff threat to Canada | Donald Trump





Justin Trudeau called an emergency meeting with Canada's premiers after US President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on America's northern neighbor .

Trump announced on social media that he would sign all necessary documents to impose a 25% tariff on all products entering the United States on Mexico and Canada, adding that the levy would remain in effect until May drugs, especially fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!

The Canadian prime minister said Tuesday that he had a good conversation with Trump shortly after the social media post, seeking to allay fears of a huge economic hit to Canada. He did not say whether Canada would impose tariffs in retaliation, as it did during a previous round of trade hostilities during Trump's first presidency.

“We talked about how the intense and effective relations between our two countries come and go,” he told reporters. We talked about some of the challenges we can work on together.

Given that the United States, Canada and Mexico renegotiated a trade deal in 2018 and their supply chains are deeply intertwined, a 25% levy would prove devastating to the Canadian economy. The United States remains Canada's largest trading partner, with nearly C$600 billion in goods exported to the United States last year.

Canadian ministers reacted with measured skepticism to Trump's key claims on immigration and drug trafficking.

While a small but growing number of migrants use Canada as a gateway to the United States, far larger numbers enter through Mexico. Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller compared the 23,000 interceptions by U.S. authorities at the northern border last year to a major weekend at the Mexican border, where 1,530,523 encounters were recorded last year. last year.

When it comes to the movement of fentanyl across the continent, so little enters the United States through the northern border that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) doesn't even mention Canada in a 2020 report, instead citing Mexico, China and India.

The amount of fentanyl crossing the Canada-US border is basically homeopathic! wrote Toronto journalist John Michael McGrath on X, criticizing people who reject Trump's demands. This is not a serious request! There's no need to be stupid in public!

But the right-wing premier of the oil province of Alberta said Trump had legitimate concerns about illegal activity at the shared border.

We are calling on the federal government to work with the new administration to resolve these issues immediately, thereby avoiding any unnecessary tariffs on Canadian exports to the United States, Danielle Smith said in a social media post.

The vast majority of Alberta's energy exports to the United States go through safe and secure pipelines that in no way contribute to these illegal activities at the border, said Smith, whose relationship with Trudeau is frosty .

For Trudeau, the tariff saga is likely to revive bitter memories of the trade feud with the United States during Trump's first term, when Canadian officials worked to minimize the damage to the valuable relationship with the United States. United. At one point, Trump said he was very unhappy with the negotiations, pointing the finger at Canada's chief negotiator, then-Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is now finance minister and deputy prime minister. minister.

The threat of Trump's tariffs pushed Canada's main stock market lower on Tuesday and Candace Laing, the president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, warned that being America's good neighbor would get us nowhere, a sign of a potential change in relations between the long-time allies.

HAS [Trump]it's about winners and losers, with Canada on the losing side, Laing said in a statement Tuesday. Canada's signature approach must evolve: we must be prepared to take a few hits if we want to assert our position. It’s time to swap sorry for sorry, not sorry.

Trevor Tombe, an economist who wrote a report on the impact of U.S. tariffs on the Canadian economy, warned that a recession was likely if Trump followed through on the 25 per cent tax.

Canadian prime ministers also warned that a trade war would cause immense damage to their respective economies. Trudeau said provincial leaders would meet in an emergency meeting Wednesday, calling for a Team Canada approach.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who oversees Canada's largest provincial economy, called Trump's threats unfair and said it was insulting to compare Canada to Mexico on immigration and powerful drugs.

It's like a family member stabbing you in the heart, Ford told reporters Tuesday. He also warned that if the president keeps his promise, Canada may have no choice: we will have to fight back.

