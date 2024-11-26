Pakistani authorities launch operation to expel Imran Khan supporters from capital





ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistani security forces launched an operation late Tuesday to disperse supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan who had gathered in the capital to demand his release from prison.

This latest development came hours after thousands of Khan's supporters, defying government warnings, broke through a shipping container barrier blocking Islamabad and entered a high-security zone, where they clashed with security forces, faced with tear gas bombardments, mass arrests and shootings.

Tensions have been high in Islamabad since Sunday, when supporters of the former prime minister began a long march from the restive northwest to demand his release. Khan has been in prison for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases that his party says are politically motivated.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, led the protest, but fled when police pushed back protesters. Hundreds of Khans' supporters have been arrested during the ongoing nighttime operation, and police are also seeking to arrest Bibi.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters that the red zone, which houses government buildings and embassies, and surrounding areas had been emptied. Leaders of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party also fled the protest site.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistani army took control of D-Chowk, a large square in the red zone, where visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is staying.

Since Monday, Naqvi had threatened that security forces would use live ammunition if protesters fired at them. We have now authorized the police to intervene if necessary, Naqvi said on Tuesday during his visit to the square.

Before the operation began, protester Shahzor Ali said people had taken to the streets because Khan had called them. We will stay here until Khan joins us. He will decide what to do next, Ali said.

If they fire bullets again, we will respond with bullets, he said.

Protester Fareeda Bibi, who is not related to Khan's wife, said people had suffered a lot over the past two years.

We have really suffered over the last two years, whether economically, politically or socially. We were ruined. I have never seen such Pakistan in my life, she said.

The authorities have struggled to contain the violence linked to the demonstrations. Six people, including four members of the security services, were killed when a vehicle crashed into them on a street on Tuesday night. A police officer died in another incident.

Dozens of Khan's supporters beat a videographer covering the protest for The Associated Press and took his camera. He suffered a head injury and was treated in hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, new waves of protesters marched unopposed to their final destination in the red zone. Most protesters wore Khan's party flag around their shoulders or wore its tricolors on accessories.

Naqvi said Khan's party had rejected a government offer to rally on the outskirts of the city.

Information Minister Atta Tarar warned that there would be a severe government response to the violence. He said the government did not want Bushra Bibi to achieve its goal of freeing Khan. She wants the bodies to fall to the ground. She wants blood to be shed, he said.

The government says only the courts can order Khan's release. He was ousted in 2022 following a vote of no confidence in Parliament.

In a bid to thwart the unrest, police have arrested more than 4,000 Khan supporters since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services in parts of the country. Messaging platforms were also experiencing major disruptions in the capital.

Khan's party relies heavily on social media and uses messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to share information, including details of events. The X platform, banned in Pakistan, is no longer accessible, even with a VPN.

Last Thursday, a court banned gatherings in the capital and Naqvi said anyone violating the ban would be arrested. Travel between Islamabad and other cities has become almost impossible due to shipping containers blocking the roads. All educational establishments remain closed.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange lost more than $1.7 billion on Tuesday due to rising political tensions, according to economist Mohammed Sohail of Topline Securities.

Associated Press writers Munir Ahmed in Islamabad and Asim Tanveer in Multan, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

