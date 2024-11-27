Take a look at the polling station where Jokowi and Iriana held their vote for the regional elections





Alone, LIVEThe 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi and his wife, Iriana Jokowi will exercise their right to vote in the 2024 regional elections in TPS 12, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo. The polling station where Jokowi voted occupies the Sumber 3 Solo State Primary School (SDN) building. Read also: Most popular: 20 food and drink promotions during the November 27 state elections on the secret behind Girl Math Various preparations have been made by the officers of the KPPS TPS 012 Sumber since Tuesday, November 26, 2024. In addition to decorating the TPS which occupies one of the classrooms, they have also installed voting booths and data on the final electoral list ( DPT). Based on DPT data, Jokowi has serial number 217, while serial number 199 is Iriana Jokowi's number. According to the Chairman of KPPS TPS 012 Sumber, Wisnu Tri Wiyanto, preparations to hold the TPS where Jokowi and Iriana exercised their voting rights had been underway since Tuesday afternoon. This arrangement was made so that the TPS using one of the classrooms is taken care of. Read also: Bawaslu Depok receives many reports on monetary policy and ASN is not neutral “Yes, so that it seems a little loose because it's a little cramped in the classroom, so it's arranged first,” he said, Tuesday, November 26, 2024.  The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and candidate for Jakarta Governor Number 01, Ridwan Kamil at TMII, East Jakarta, Wednesday, November 20, 2024 (source: RK-Suswono Media Team) Read also: Checking TPS Readiness, Acting Bali Governor Invites People to Exercise Their Right to Vote Then he mentioned that Jokowi and Irian were the first to exercise their right to vote at the polling station. As is known, before becoming Governor of DKI Jakarta and President, the names of Jokowi and his family were registered as DPT in one of the polling stations located in Manahan Village, Banjarsari Subdistrict. “Yes, the first time I entered DPT was in Sumber village,” Vishnu said. Even though TPS 012 Sumber is the place to exercise the right to vote for the former number one of this country, he admitted that there was no special preparation. In fact, his party was still awaiting coordination with local security officials. “At the moment there are no (special preparations), there has been no confirmation from the security forces, maybe we are still waiting,” he said .  Jokowi and candidate couple Respati-Astrid visited the Simpang Joglo elevated railway construction project site, Kadipiro, Solo. Photo : VIVA.co.id/Fajar Sodiq (Solo) Meanwhile, when asked about the number of DPT TPS 012 Sumber, he said there were 515 voters with details of 251 male voters and 264 female voters. The TPS is also a combination of three RTs from two RWs in Sumber village. There are three RTs, namely RW 7 and RT 1 RW 8. From Mr. Jokowi's family, there is a father and a mother and I heard that there is a younger brother of yours father or mother who joined you here. As for the number of people, I don't know. “The invitation sent to Pak Jokowi yesterday was delivered and received by his assistant,” he said. Next page Even though TPS 012 Sumber is the place to exercise the right to vote for the former number one of this country, he admitted that there had been no special preparation. In fact, his party was still awaiting coordination with local security officials.

